SoWiTec group GmbH / Key word(s): Disposal

SOWITEC group GmbH sells 14.4 MW wind farm to Stadtwerke Stuttgart

09.06.2026 / 11:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SOWITEC group GmbH sells 14.4 MW wind farm to Stadtwerke Stuttgart

Sonnenbühl, 9 June 2026 – SOWITEC group GmbH, a developer of renewable energy projects in the wind and solar sectors, has sold the Creußen III wind farm in the Bayreuth district to Stadtwerke Stuttgart. Through this repowering project, both companies are making an important contribution to the expansion of renewable energy in southern Germany and to a sustainable electricity supply. The Creußen III wind farm comprises two modern Vestas V172 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 7.2 MW. The project's total installed capacity is thus 14.4 MW. In the future, the turbines are expected to generate approximately 34 gigawatt-hours of climate-friendly electricity annually – enough to supply about 11,600 households. As part of the repowering project, three existing wind turbines will be dismantled and replaced with more powerful turbines. The new turbine technology, featuring a rotor diameter of 172 meters and a hub height of 175 meters, enables significantly more efficient utilization of the wind conditions at the site. The environmental permit for the project was granted in June 2025. In August 2025, the project was awarded the contract as part of the EEG tender. Stadtwerke Stuttgart acquired the shares, including the project rights, in April 2026. Based on a project development agreement concluded in parallel with the transaction, SOWITEC group GmbH is responsible for the turnkey development and construction of the wind farm through to commissioning. In addition, SOWITEC will handle the dismantling of the existing turbines. Commissioning of the wind farm is scheduled for December 2027. Frank Hummel, CEO of SOWITEC group GmbH:“With the sale of the Creußen III wind farm to Stadtwerke Stuttgart, we are continuing our successful collaboration with municipal energy suppliers and jointly laying the foundation for a sustainable and regional energy supply. The project exemplifies how existing wind sites can be utilized much more efficiently through modern repowering. By using more powerful turbine technology, we are not only significantly increasing electricity generation at the site but also making an important contribution to achieving Germany's expansion and climate goals. We are particularly pleased that we will continue to support the project even after the sale, through to turnkey commissioning, and can contribute our comprehensive expertise in development and implementation.”

Contact:

Frank Hummel

SOWITEC group GmbH

07128 38 08-20

... Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

IR4value GmbH

0211 17 80 47-20

... 09.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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