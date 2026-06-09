Samyuktha Shares Why Watching Vijay Sethupathi Perform In Person Is A 'Completely Different Experience'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Samyuktha, who primarily works in Malayalam and Telugu films, has shared her admiration for South superstar Vijay Sethupathi.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she described the experience of watching Vijay perform in person as“completely different.” Samyuktha, who will be seen alongside the actor in the film 'Slumdog – 33 Temple Road', said his on-set presence and natural style of performance bring a unique energy that stands apart from what audiences usually see on screen.

Speaking about working with Vijay Sethupathi, Samyuktha mentioned,“I'm a huge fan of Vijay sir. Watching him perform in person is a completely different experience. The way he transitions into a character is so seamless and natural. When he delivers his lines, it genuinely feels like they're coming from within. As a co-actor, getting to witness that process up close was truly special.”

She also opened up about the challenges of portraying a character with extreme contrasts in“Slumdog – 33 Temple Road.” Talking about her role in the film, Samyuktha shared,“My character is a very beautiful one. I've never played something like this before. It has contrasting yet extreme variations, and that's what excited me the most. It challenged me as an actor, and I'm really happy that I got the opportunity to portray such a unique character.”

Further, the actress spoke about the film's director Puri Jagannadh and praised his unique filmmaking style and on-set energy. She said,“Everyone kept telling me that this film was going to be one of its kind, and once I came on set, I understood why. The way Puri sir directs is effortless, stylish, and truly beautiful. In fact, I should correct something people often say-he doesn't just finish shoots on time, he starts on time and finishes early. It's amazing to watch him work.”

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming movie is slated to release theatrically on June 19, 2026.