Brazil's Biggest São João: A First-Timer's Guide To The Northeast The Rio Times

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What it is. São João is Brazil's huge winter festival - a month of street parties with bonfires, country food and accordion dance music, second in size only to Carnival. Where the biggest one is. Not in Rio or São Paulo, but up in the Northeast, in two cities - Campina Grande and Caruaru - that each draw millions. Campina Grande. Its festival, billed as“the world's largest,” runs June 3 to July 5, is free to walk into, and books more than 110 music acts. Caruaru. Two hours away, it calls itself the“capital of forró” - the Northeast's accordion dance music - and spreads across 27 party zones. The peak night. June 24, Saint John's Day, is the climax, and this year the festivals also show Brazil's World Cup matches on big screens.

Key Facts

Every June, while the northern half of the world heads into summer, Brazil pulls on a jacket for winter and throws its second-biggest party of the year. It is called São João, and Brazil's biggest São João takes place in a corner of the country most foreigners never think to visit. Here is a first-timer's guide - what it is, where to go, and how to join in without a word of Portuguese.

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São João is part of the“festas juninas,” or June festivals, which honour three Catholic saints across the month: Saint Anthony on June 13, Saint John on June 24 and Saint Peter on June 29. The look is unmistakable - bonfires, colourful paper bunting strung overhead, checked shirts and straw hats, and playful mock“country weddings.”

The soundtrack is forró, the accordion-driven dance music of the Northeast, and the signature dance is the quadrilha, a big group line-dance led by a caller who shouts out the moves, a bit like a country barn dance. Think of it as Brazil's biggest celebration after Carnival, only cosier, more rural, and centred on small-town warmth rather than giant parades.

Why the Northeast, and not Rio

Rio and São Paulo hold their own small neighbourhood versions, but the real heartland is the Northeast, the warm bulge of coast closest to the equator. There, two cities turn the festival into month-long giants and trade a friendly boast over which is bigger.

If you want the full, overwhelming version of Brazil's biggest São João rather than a local taster, this is where you go.

Campina Grande: the world's largest São João

In the state of Paraíba, the festival nicknamed“O Maior São João do Mundo” - the world's largest São João - runs from June 3 to July 5 on a dedicated festival ground called the Parque do Povo. Walking in is free, with paid VIP boxes (called camarotes) for anyone who wants a reserved spot, and organisers expect around 3.5 million visitors over the 33 days.

The lineup tops 110 acts and ranges from national stars like Roberto Carlos and Marisa Monte to the accordion bands that define the season. Gates open at 5pm on weekdays and 4pm at weekends, and the music spills out into smaller stages around the city.

Caruaru: the capital of forró

Two hours away in the state of Pernambuco, Caruaru runs its own giant and calls itself the capital of forró. The party spreads across 27 separate zones, anchored by a main stage that runs to June 27, plus a famous craft village called Alto do Moura - known for its clay figurines - where you can hear daytime music and eat while you browse.

The surrounding countryside hosts more traditional, village-style nights for people who want the old-fashioned version. In all, the city expects some four million visitors, and most of its smaller stages feature local musicians, so this is forró the way the Northeast actually plays it.

When the football joins the party

This year the timing is special, because the World Cup overlaps with the festival. Both Campina Grande and Caruaru plan to show Brazil's matches on June 13, 19 and 24 on big screens, with live music before and after kickoff.

It is a rare double bill - a national-team game, then a night of dancing under the bunting - so if you can choose your dates, those three are the ones to aim for.

How a first-timer does it

Fly into Recife, the Northeast's main airport, then it is about a two-hour drive to either Caruaru or Campina Grande. Book flights and rooms early, because the whole region fills up for São João and beds sell out well in advance.

Entry to the main grounds is usually free, and the food is cheap and worth trying: canjica (a warm, sweet corn pudding), pamonha (a steamed corn parcel), grilled corn on the cob, and quentão (a hot, spiced drink made with wine or cachaça, Brazil's sugar-cane spirit). Most plates cost just a few reais, under US$3 each.

Wear shoes you can dance in, bring a light layer for the late hours, and when someone waves you into the quadrilha, just follow the caller - that is the whole trick. And if you cannot travel north this year, Rio and São Paulo both run smaller neighbourhood versions all month, so you can still get a taste closer to home.

Frequently Asked Questions What is São João?

It is Brazil's big winter festival in June, honouring three Catholic saints with bonfires, country food and forró (accordion dance music). It is the country's largest celebration after Carnival.

Where is the biggest São João?

In the Northeast. Campina Grande, in Paraíba, calls itself“the world's largest São João” (June 3 to July 5), and nearby Caruaru, in Pernambuco, is the“capital of forró” - both draw millions.

When is the best night to go?

June 24, Saint John's Day, is the peak, though both cities celebrate for weeks around it. This year the World Cup matches on June 13, 19 and 24 add an extra draw.

How do I get there?

Fly into Recife, the region's main airport, then drive about two hours to either city. Book flights and rooms early, because they fill up fast.

Do I need Portuguese or dance skills?

No. The group dance has a caller who guides everyone, newcomers get pulled straight in, and the music, food and warmth need no translation.

Festas Juninas: a guide to Brazil's winter festival season What to do in São Paulo this June LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide - Tuesday, June 9

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