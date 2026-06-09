NFL Rio De Janeiro Game: Cowboys V Ravens

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Key Facts

-American football's NFL will play its first-ever game in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

-The Dallas Cowboys will face the Baltimore Ravens at the Maracanã, the city's famous football stadium.

-It is part of a multi-year deal to bring at least three NFL games to Rio over five years.

-Brazil has hosted two earlier NFL games, both in São Paulo, in 2024 and 2025.

-The league counts more than 36 million fans in Brazil, its second-biggest market outside the US.

-The Rio fixture is one of a record nine NFL games being played outside the US in 2026.

The first NFL Rio de Janeiro game now has a date and a marquee match-up, with the Dallas Cowboys set to face the Baltimore Ravens at the Maracanã on September 27, 2026, bringing American football to one of the most famous stadiums in world sport.

RTAsk Rio TimesCurious about Latin American culture, food, and life? Ask our reporting asking → What the NFL Rio de Janeiro game is

The NFL is the National Football League, the top competition for American football in the United States and one of the richest and most-watched sports leagues in the world. The sport is played with an oval ball and heavy padding, and it is quite different from the football, or soccer, that Brazil is famous for.

For the first time, the league will stage one of its regular-season matches in Rio. The Dallas Cowboys, one of the sport's most valuable and widely followed teams, will meet the Baltimore Ravens on a Sunday in late September, with the game also shown live on American television.

The venue is the Maracanã, the giant stadium that hosted the 2014 World Cup final and the 2016 Olympic opening ceremony, with room for more than 70,000 spectators. Swapping its usual football crowds for American football is a striking image, and exactly the kind of spectacle the league is chasing as it pushes into new countries.

Why the NFL keeps coming to Brazil

This is not the league's first visit to the country. The NFL played its first Brazilian game in São Paulo in 2024, when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers, and returned there in 2025 for a Los Angeles Chargers win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The reason is simple. The league says Brazil is home to more than 36 million American football fans, its largest following anywhere outside the United States, a base it has built through televised games, school flag-football programmes and a local office in São Paulo.

Rio is now the next step. The league has committed to a multi-year deal that will bring at least three regular-season games to the city over five years, making the 2026 fixture the start of a longer relationship rather than a one-off.

A win for Rio's events economy

For the city, the appeal goes well beyond the sport itself. Big international events fill hotels, restaurants and bars, and draw visitors who might not otherwise come, which is why Rio's leaders have been quick to welcome the deal.

It fits a wider strategy the city has been pursuing, using a packed calendar of concerts, conferences and sporting spectacles to keep tourism strong through the year. The same logic sits behind its Carnival, its push to host major summits, and the buzz it expects around the World Cup.

Local officials have framed the NFL deal as a boost for tourism and jobs, and a sign that Rio can sit alongside cities like London, Munich and Mexico City as a destination for global sport. The match will be added to the city's official events calendar, and the mayor has spoken of his eagerness to watch American football at what he called the most iconic temple of world football.

Part of a record global season

The Rio game is one piece of the NFL 's biggest international push yet, with a record nine regular-season games scheduled outside the United States in 2026. The others are spread across London, Madrid, Munich, Paris, Mexico City and, for the first time, Melbourne in Australia.

For visitors and locals alike, the takeaway is straightforward. Late September brings a rare chance to see one of the world's biggest sports brands perform live at the Maracanã, and tickets for these international games tend to sell quickly once they go on sale, so early planning pays off.

Frequently Asked Questions When is the NFL Rio de Janeiro game?

It is scheduled for Sunday, September 27, 2026, at the Maracanã stadium in Rio. It will be the NFL's first regular-season game played in the city.

Which teams are playing?

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Baltimore Ravens. The Cowboys are one of American football's best-known and most valuable teams.

Has the NFL played in Brazil before?

Yes, twice, both in São Paulo, where the Eagles beat the Packers in 2024 and the Chargers beat the Chiefs in 2025. Rio is the league's third Brazilian host city.

Why is the NFL expanding in Brazil?

The league counts more than 36 million fans in Brazil, its biggest market outside the United States. It has signed a multi-year deal to play at least three games in Rio over five years.

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