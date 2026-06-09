Gujarat CM, Dy CM To Attend NITI Aayog Governing Council Meet On June 11

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, June 9 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will participate in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting in New Delhi on June 11, sources confirmed to IANS.

The meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to bring together chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, Union ministers, and senior officials to deliberate on key national development priorities and Centre-state coordination.

The Governing Council is the apex body of NITI Aayog and serves as a platform for cooperative federalism, enabling states and the Centre to discuss policy issues and development strategies.

According to sources, Patel will represent Gujarat at the high-level meeting, while Sanghavi will also be part of the state's delegation.

The participation comes as states prepare to present their priorities and share inputs on issues linked to economic growth, infrastructure development, governance reforms, and human resource development.

The June 11 meeting will be the first Governing Council gathering following the recent restructuring of NITI Aayog.

Reports indicate that discussions are expected to focus on development planning, education, skill development and measures aligned with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

The Governing Council comprises chief ministers of all states, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and senior members of the Union government. It is chaired by the Prime Minister and functions as the principal forum for Centre-state engagement on policy matters and development goals.

The meeting is also expected to review the implementation of key government programmes and discuss the roadmap for achieving long-term national development objectives.

Recent discussions at the national level have highlighted issues related to economic growth, employment generation, education and skills, areas that are likely to feature prominently during the deliberations.

Officials said the outcomes of the meeting are expected to contribute to future policy coordination between the Centre and the states as India advances its long-term development agenda.