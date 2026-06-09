Chota Nagpur Royals Takes On Ranchi Titans In Jharkhand T20 League Opener, Dhoni To Attend Opening Ceremony

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, June 9 (IANS) Virat Singh led, Chota Nagpur Royals will take on Rajandeep Singh's Ranchi Titans in the opening match of the Jharkhand T20 League starting from June 10 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

The opener will be followed the opening ceremony for the Jharkhand T20 League which will be attended by the pride of Jharkhand, MS. Dhoni, one of the most internationally respected cricketers India has produced.

The second match of the day will be played between Koylanchal Super Kings and Jamshedpur Steelers, captained by Utkarsh Singh and Kumar Deobrat, respectively.

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) have announced the final fixtures for the twenty-seven matches to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, including the two semi-finals and the final.

Six franchises i.e. Ranchi Titans, Jamshedpur Steelers, Chota Nagpur Royals, Koylanchal Super Kings, Dhanbad Diamonds and Santhal Strikers will be fighting for the coveted trophy of the inaugural Jharkhand T20 League.

“This league marks a significant milestone in Jharkhand cricket. We are excited to witness the best talent from the state compete at a professional level and inspire the next generation of cricketers and wish all the teams and the cricketers the best of luck.” said Ajay Nath Shah Deo, President, JSCA.

“The response from players, franchises and supporters has already been phenomenal. We are confident that the inaugural edition will set a strong benchmark for the future” stated by Sanjay Pandey, Vice President, JSCA.

“The Jharkhand T20 League will create immense opportunities for young players to showcase their abilities alongside experienced campaigners. We look forward to an exciting season ahead” said Saurabh Tiwary, Honorary Secretary, JSCA.

“We are confident that the Jharkhand T20 League will provide fans with two weeks of thrilling and highly competitive cricket while creating valuable opportunities for emerging talent” said Shahbaz Nadeem, Joint Secretary, JSCA.

The core aim of the league is to create a platform enabling cricketers to showcase their talent and excel at the state, national and international level. Ishan Kishan, Robin Minz, Kumar Kushagra, Anukul Roy, Sushant Mishra, Utkarsh Singh and Virat Singh are amongst the key players that will be seen in action at the inaugural Jharkhand T20 League.