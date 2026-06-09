Andrea Ficchì

Andrea Ficchì
- Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Hydrologist and Data Scientist, Polytechnic University of Milan
Andrea Ficchì is a hydrologist (PhD) and environmental engineer specialised in flood and drought forecasting and monitoring. His work focuses on the development and evaluation of hydro-meteorological prediction systems, combining physics-based models and machine learning. He is currently a senior postdoctoral research fellow at Politecnico di Milano and a consultant at the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC), where he supports the development of the European and global drought observatories under the Copernicus Emergency Management Service (CEMS). In 2022, Andrea was awarded an AXA Research Fund Fellowship to lead the PRINTFLOODS (Prediction Intelligence for Floods) project, focused on advancing flood prediction systems. He also collaborated for several years with humanitarians and academic partners in Africa to strengthen early warning systems and support anticipatory action for climate-related hazards.Experience
- –present Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Hydrologist and Data Scientist, Polytechnic University of Milan
- 2017 Université Pierre-et-Marie-Curie (UPMC - Sorbonne Université), PhD in Hydrology
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