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Prosecutor Behind Putin's Arrest Warrant Dismissed By ICC

Prosecutor Behind Putin's Arrest Warrant Dismissed By ICC


2026-06-09 06:11:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Karim Khan has been dismissed from his position as prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), AzerNEWS reports.

According to an official ICC statement, the decision was adopted by the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute during a meeting held on June 8 and entered into force immediately.

The ICC stated that an overwhelming majority supported the no-confidence decision against Khan following the final report of a disciplinary investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

At the same time, the court stressed that Khan's dismissal does not prejudge the final outcome of the case, noting that a definitive decision will be made during a special session of the Assembly of States Parties.

Karim Khan had served as ICC chief prosecutor since 2021.

In March 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova over allegations involving the illegal deportation of children from occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia. The case was initiated under Khan's leadership.

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