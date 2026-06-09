Kazakhstan's Akmola And Investment Firm Explore Kosshy City Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Akim of Kazakhstan's Akmola region, Marat Akhmetzhanov, and representatives of Aqmola Invest discussed infrastructure development projects in Kosshy, Trend reports via the regional akimat.

The sides focused on the creation of a dedicated investment zone in Kosshy, with regional authorities emphasizing the need to attract large-scale industrial projects for processing local agricultural and raw materials.

“It is necessary to focus on launching large, profitable enterprises that will process local raw materials and agricultural products, as well as create new jobs for residents of the region. This will help strengthen the economy and increase the city's investment attractiveness,” Akhmetzhanov said.

Attention was also given to transport infrastructure upgrades, including road construction and reconstruction projects in Kosshy. More than 4,500 meters of road surface are scheduled for renovation this year, alongside improvements in adjacent infrastructure, including sidewalks, lighting, bus stops and curbs. Officials noted that more than 60 utility manholes were discovered under existing asphalt layers during works; they are being cleaned and integrated into the drainage system to improve stormwater management.

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