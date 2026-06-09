Kyrgyzstan Expands Digital Solutions Alongside Power Sector Modernization

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan is expanding the use of digital solutions in the energy sector alongside infrastructure modernization, introducing new technology projects, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov reviewed ongoing digital initiatives during his visit to energy facilities.

As part of the visit, Erlist Akunbekov inspected a data centre and was briefed on its technical capabilities, current operations, and further development plans.

The presentation took place during the official transfer of 41 units of specialized equipment worth 181.6 million soms ($2.1 million) purchased by the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan.

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