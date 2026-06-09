Azerbaijani Central Bank Set To Adopt Data Lakehouse System In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will switch to the "Data Lakehouse" system by the end of this year, Head of Data Department, Data Engineering Division at CBA, Mahir Guluzade, said during the 10th International Finance and Banking Summit taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

"As the Central Bank, we have projects to transition to the 'Data Lakehouse' system and Data Governance by 2026. Currently, very serious work is being carried out in this direction," he explained.

Guluzade touched on the importance of data management for the success of artificial intelligence (AI) projects in the corporate environment.

He noted that currently, many artificial intelligence products and corporate solutions cannot be integrated into a real work environment (production). According to him, the main challenge here is the lack of a fully ready data infrastructure for AI-ready data.

"Many believe that if an organization has a data warehouse or a data lake, then it's already possible to start implementing artificial intelligence. However, it is imperative that there is a special layer that ensures that the data to be used here also has meaning for AI and is correctly interpreted by the system. Just as there is a semantic layer in analytical data, the establishment of a 'semantic context layer' is an essential condition here," the official said.

Speaking about the current situation in the financial sector, the head of the department said that although structured data predominates in this field, unstructured data also exists. Modern solutions, such as "Data Lakehouse," should be used to collect all this data in a single center.

Strong Data Governance is a key condition

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