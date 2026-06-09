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Kyrgyzstan Plans Further Power Infrastructure Upgrade With Specialized Machinery

Kyrgyzstan Plans Further Power Infrastructure Upgrade With Specialized Machinery


2026-06-09 06:10:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase eight additional specialized vehicles for the energy sector in 2026 to further strengthen infrastructure maintenance and emergency response capabilities, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The planned acquisition will include vehicles equipped with crane-manipulator systems and will increase the total number of newly updated specialized equipment in the country's energy sector to 49 units.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan said the additional machinery will be used by electric grid enterprises to support construction, repair, and maintenance works, as well as to improve the speed of response to emergency situations.

The purchase will continue the ongoing modernization of the sector's technical base. In 2025, Kyrgyzstan acquired and distributed 140 units of specialized equipment worth 379.1 million soms ($4.4 million) among electricity network companies across the country.

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Trend News Agency

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