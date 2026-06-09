Clarusto Logistics Opens New Office In Wuhan, China To Strengthen Global Logistics Operations

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 8, 2026 2:50 am - Clarusto Logistics has expanded its global footprint with the opening of a new office in Wuhan, China. The strategic expansion will enhance logistics operations, customer service, and supply chain support for businesses.

Wuhan, China – June 8, 2026 – Clarusto Logistics is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, marking a significant step in the company's international growth strategy and commitment to strengthening logistics support across Asia and global markets.

The new office is located at:

Room 2210, No. 83 Yanjiang Avenue

Wuhan, Hubei Province, China 430022

The establishment of the Wuhan office reinforces Clarusto Logistics' dedication to providing enhanced operational support, improved customer service, and efficient logistics solutions for businesses engaged in domestic and international trade.

Wuhan is one of China's most important transportation and commercial centres, connecting major industrial regions through extensive road, rail, air, and river transport networks. By establishing a presence in the city, Clarusto Logistics is strategically positioned to strengthen regional operations and support the growing logistics requirements of its clients.

"The opening of our Wuhan office represents an important milestone in our international expansion journey," said a spokesperson for Clarusto Logistics. "China continues to play a vital role in global trade, and our presence in Wuhan allows us to work more closely with customers, partners, and suppliers while delivering efficient and reliable logistics solutions."

The Wuhan office will support a range of business functions, including logistics coordination, freight management, customer support, shipment monitoring, and regional business development. The expansion is expected to improve communication, streamline operational processes, and create new opportunities for collaboration with businesses throughout China and international markets.

Clarusto Logistics remains committed to delivering dependable, customer-focused logistics and supply chain solutions. The company's continued investment in strategic locations reflects its long-term vision of building a stronger global network while maintaining the highest standards of service excellence.

As global supply chains continue to evolve, Clarusto Logistics is focused on providing innovative and reliable logistics support that enables businesses to move goods efficiently, reduce operational complexity, and achieve sustainable growth.

About Clarusto Logistics

Clarusto Logistics is a logistics and supply chain solutions provider offering transportation, freight management, courier services, warehousing, and distribution support. The company is committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and customer-focused logistics services that help businesses optimise their supply chain operations across domestic and international markets.

Media Contact

Clarusto Logistics

Suite 9, Level 2, Strathmore House

Cornwall Street

East Kilbride, Scotland

G74 1LF, United Kingdom

Email:...

Website: