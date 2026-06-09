MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 8, 2026 3:26 am - Solar batteries store excess solar energy generated during the day, allowing homeowners to use that stored energy at night or during peak pricing periods. This can further reduce reliance on electricity retailers and increase overall savings.

Aussie Energreen Shares 5 Simple Ways to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient

Melbourne, Victoria – With rising electricity costs and growing interest in sustainable living, Aussie Energreen is helping Victorian homeowners take control of their energy usage by sharing five simple ways to make homes more energy efficient. As a trusted VEU Accredited Provider, Aussie Energreen continues to support households across Melbourne and Victoria with energy-saving upgrades that reduce power bills and improve home comfort.

Energy efficiency is no longer just an environmental consideration-it is becoming an essential part of managing household expenses. By making a few smart improvements, homeowners can significantly reduce their energy consumption while enjoying a more comfortable living environment.

1. Upgrade to a Heat Pump Hot Water System

Traditional electric hot water systems can be expensive to run. Heat pump hot water systems use advanced technology to extract heat from the surrounding air, making them a highly energy-efficient alternative. Many Victorian households may also be eligible for rebates through government programs.

2. Install Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning

Modern reverse-cycle air conditioning systems provide both heating and cooling while using significantly less energy than older units. Upgrading to an energy-efficient air conditioner can help homeowners stay comfortable throughout the year while reducing electricity costs.

3. Add Solar Panels to Your Home

Solar panels allow homeowners to generate their own renewable electricity from sunlight. By producing clean energy on-site, households can reduce their dependence on the grid and lower their ongoing energy bills.

4. Invest in Solar Battery Storage

Solar batteries store excess solar energy generated during the day, allowing homeowners to use that stored energy at night or during peak pricing periods. This can further reduce reliance on electricity retailers and increase overall savings.

5. Install an EV Charger for Convenient Home Charging

As electric vehicles become more popular across Australia, installing a dedicated EV charger at home provides a faster, safer, and more convenient charging solution. When combined with solar energy, EV chargers can help maximize energy savings.

Helping Victorians Build Energy-Efficient Homes

Aussie Energreen is committed to helping homeowners access energy-efficient solutions through quality products, professional installation services, and available government rebate programs. The company offers a range of services including heat pump hot water systems, air conditioning installations, solar panels, solar batteries, and EV charging solutions.

"Our goal is to make energy-efficient upgrades simple and affordable for Victorian households," said a spokesperson for Aussie Energreen. "By adopting smarter technologies, homeowners can enjoy lower energy bills, greater comfort, and a more sustainable future."

Contact Aussie Energreen

Aussie Energreen

VEU Accredited Provider

1300 231 289

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For more information about energy-efficient home upgrades and available rebates, visit the Aussie Energreen website