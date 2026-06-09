Indian Handicraft Items Are Redefining Wedding Return Gifts In 2026 - At Home And Overseas

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 8, 2026 4:01 am - Jaipur-based handicraft manufacturer Boontoon reports rising global demand for artisan-made wedding return gifts

Jaipur-based handicraft manufacturer Boontoon reports rising global demand for artisan-made wedding return gifts, including a recent shipment of 650 handcrafted pieces to an Indian family in New Jersey, USA, as families worldwide shift away from generic gifting toward culturally rooted, handcrafted alternatives

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JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN - JUNE 2026 - When an Indian family based in New Jersey, USA began planning their wedding this year, the return gift brief they sent to Boontoon was specific: it had to feel Indian, it had to be handmade, and it had to travel well internationally.

The result was a bulk order of 250 German Silver Wine Glasses and 400 Meenakari Tea Coaster Sets - 650 handcrafted pieces, manufactured at Boontoon's artisan network across Moradabad and Jaipur, and shipped from Rajasthan to New Jersey to reach guests at an Indian wedding celebration in the United States.

It is the kind of order that tells a larger story about where Indian wedding return gifts are heading in 2026.

Boontoon, a Jaipur-based handicraft manufacturer and return gifting specialist founded in 2013 by Amit Khemka, has tracked a clear and accelerating shift: Indian families - both within India and across the diaspora - are replacing mass-produced return gifts with authentic handicraft items that carry cultural identity, craft heritage, and lasting utility. The brand, which has served over 10,000 customers across India and internationally, now fulfils bulk wedding return gift orders ranging from 100 to 5,000 pieces, sourced directly from India's established craft clusters without middlemen.

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Why Indian Wedding Return Gifts Are Changing

India hosts an estimated 10 million weddings every year. The average Indian wedding hosts between 200 and 1000 guests, making the return gift one of the highest-volume purchasing decisions a family makes across the entire wedding planning process. The average Indian wedding budget reached INR 39.5 lakh in 2025, marking an 8% year-on-year increase, according to WedMeGood's Annual Wedding Industry Report based on a survey of over 2,000 couples and 500+ wedding professionals.

As overall wedding budgets rise, families are reassessing how that money is spent - and the return gift, long treated as a low-priority line item, is receiving renewed attention.

The Indian handicrafts sector underpinning this shift is growing at pace. India's handicrafts market reached USD 4.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.39%, driven by rising demand from the gifting industry, increasing disposable incomes, and a global shift toward sustainable and culturally rich products, according to IMARC Group.

India's handicraft exports were valued at USD 3.89 billion in FY25, with the USA, UK, UAE, Germany, France, and the Netherlands among the top destination markets. The Indian-American community - one of the largest and most economically active diaspora groups in the United States - is a direct driver of this demand. New Jersey, home to one of the highest concentrations of Indian-Americans in the country, is among Boontoon's most active international markets for wedding return gift orders.

Commenting on the growing demand for authentic Indian handicrafts in the gifting segment, Amit Khemka, Co-Founder of Boontoon, said, "Over the last few years, we have witnessed a remarkable shift in customer preferences. Families are moving away from generic gifts and actively looking for handcrafted products that reflect Indian culture, craftsmanship, and heritage. Whether the celebration is taking place in Jaipur, Mumbai, New York, New Jersey, London, or Dubai, people want their guests to take home something meaningful and memorable as return gifts or wedding favours. At Boontoon, our vision has always been to connect India's skilled artisans directly with customers across the world while making premium handcrafted gifting accessible, customizable, and reliable at scale.”

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From Jaipur Workshops to New Jersey - and Beyond

Boontoon operates as a direct-to-customer handicraft manufacturer, sourcing from a network of artisan clusters across India:

.Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh - metalware and German silver handicraft items, including the wine glass sets fulfilled for the New Jersey wedding order

.Jaipur, Rajasthan - Meenakari enamelwork, gemstone handicrafts, and the traditional tea coaster sets that travelled to the United States this season

.Kishangarh, Rajasthan - marble artistry and miniature painting

.Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh - fine woodcraft and carved handicraft items

.Rajkot, Gujarat - oxidised and intricate metal craft

The direct sourcing model - working with manufacturers and artisan communities rather than through intermediaries - keeps pricing transparent, quality consistent, and a larger share of the order value in the hands of the craftspeople who produce the work.

In May 2025, the Indian government launched the 'Handicrafts for Exports' initiative, offering tax incentives and subsidies to small and medium handicraft enterprises with a stated goal of growing India's handicraft exports by 20% over three years. For handicraft manufacturers like Boontoon, orders like the New Jersey wedding shipment represent exactly the kind of diaspora-driven international demand this initiative is designed to support and grow.

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The 2026 Wedding Return Gift: What Is Selling and Why

Boontoon's current catalogue of 3,000+ handcrafted products spans German silver handicraft items, Meenakari handicrafts, marble handicrafts, brass and metal items, wooden and Kundan crafts, gemstone handicrafts, and resin pieces - each produced using techniques refined across generations in India's dedicated craft clusters.



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ABOUT BOONTOON Boontoon (boontoon) is a Jaipur-based handicraft manufacturer and return gifting specialist, established in 2013 by Amit Khemka. The brand offers 3,000+ authentic handcrafted products - including German silver handicraft items, Meenakari handicrafts, marble handicrafts, brass items, gemstone handicrafts, and wooden crafts - sourced directly from India's artisan clusters. Boontoon specialises in wedding return gifts, corporate gifting, and occasion-based gifting for customers in India and internationally, with active shipping to the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Germany, and UAE. The brand has served 10,000+ customers worldwide with free delivery across India and international shipping to major markets.

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