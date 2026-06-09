KBR's Mission Technology Solutions Wins New $95 Million Digital Engineering Contract Supporting US Space Force

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its Mission Technology Solutions business has been awarded the $95 million Digital Engineering and Enterprise Decision Support (DEEDS) contract. The new cost-plus-fixed-fee (CPFF) contract will rapidly advance digital engineering capabilities for the U.S. Space Force, driving the development of space systems and space warfighting technologies. KBR will enable faster, analytics-driven technology and acquisition decisions over a five-year period of performance.

The award reflects KBR's ability to quickly understand evolving mission requirements and provide strategically aligned solutions at speed and scale. KBR will accelerate the transition of next-generation space capabilities from concept to operational deployment, strengthening mission readiness in a rapidly evolving threat environment. The single-award contract will support Space Force missions at the Air Force Research Laboratory's Space Warfare Directorate. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

KBR supports rapid analysis, architecture development and requirements planning using Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) and advanced Modeling and Simulation (M&S) to accelerate technology maturation and operational readiness. This approach delivers Speed to Mission ImpactSM by enabling actionable insight and operational relevance, empowering faster, more resilient decision-making for complex space missions and rapid deployment to the warfighter.

“This award highlights KBR's ability to move urgently, think strategically and advance digital engineering solutions that drive mission outcomes,” said Jay Lennon, Senior Vice President of Mission Technology Solutions.“By integrating advanced software, systems engineering, modeling and simulation and operations research, we help our customers field critical space capabilities faster and with greater confidence.”

KBR has advanced digital engineering and analysis for the nation's most critical defense and space missions for more than a decade. This award further demonstrates KBR's differentiated technology and mission domain expertise across the highest priority government missions, reinforcing KBR's role as a trusted partner in national security solutions.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR's digital engineering capabilities, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

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