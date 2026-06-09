Scouting America Launches Military Family Fee Waiver to Support Service Members and Their Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVING, TX, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America announced its Military Family Fee Waiver, a new initiative designed to reduce financial barriers and expand access to Scouting programs for all new and renewing youth members whose parents or guardians are currently serving as active-duty military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Space Force and Coast Guard), Reserves and National Guard. The program underscores Scouting America's longstanding commitment to supporting military families and ensuring youth have access to character-building, leadership development, and outdoor experiences.

Through the Military Family Fee Waiver, eligible families may receive a waiver of national registration fees, helping make participation in Cub Scouting, Scouts BSA, Venturing, and Sea Scouting more accessible during times of service-related transition. Frequent relocations, deployments, and changes in family circumstances can present unique challenges for military families, and this initiative helps ensure continuity in youth development opportunities.

“Military families make tremendous sacrifices in service to our country,” said Roger Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America.“The Military Family Fee Waiver is one way we can give back by making it easier for young people in these families to build confidence, develop leadership skills, and experience the adventure and camaraderie that Scouting offers.”

Scouting America has a long history of serving military-connected youth, including units based on military installations around the world. The new fee waiver strengthens that connection by removing a common barrier to participation and inviting more families to take advantage of Scouting's programs.

Scouting provides youth with opportunities to learn practical skills, serve their communities, and develop resilience, benefits that can be especially meaningful for those navigating the unique demands of military life. Programs emphasize teamwork, responsibility, and personal growth, equipping young people with tools that last a lifetime.

Eligible families are encouraged to contact their local Scouting America council for details about the Military Family Fee Waiver and application process.

For more information about Scouting America and its programs, visit .

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be“Prepared. For Life.®” Scouting America welcomes all of America's youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and nearly 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country. To learn more about Scouting America's mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit .

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Scouting America Launches Military Family Fee Waiver to Support Service Members and Their Families

CONTACT: Gordon Shattles Scouting America 972-580-2119...