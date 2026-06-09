Shraddha Kapoor Teases Work Mode With Playful 'Attendance Lagao' Post

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Shraddha Kapoor, on Tuesday, gave a glimpse of her fun side as she hinted at“work mode” with a playful social media post saying“attendance lagao.”

Taking to Instagram, the 'Stree 2' actress shared her candid photos and wrote,“Office wale attendance lagao.” In the images, Shraddha could be seen smiling while posing for the camera. Dressed casually in a purple top and blue trousers, the actress struck happy poses. In one of the images, she is seen sitting on a couch with coffee in one hand, while her pet sits on her lap.

Shraddha Kapoor often shares photos and glimpses from her personal and professional life on social media.

On the professional front, the 39-year-old actress will next be seen in the lead role of the biopic based on the life of renowned Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, titled“Eetha.” The makers have announced on social media that the film will release on August 28.

The upcoming movie also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles.“Eetha” tells the story of legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and Lavani artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. It will capture her remarkable journey from the 1940s to the 1990s. The film showcases how she rose to prominence while also portraying the challenges and hardships she encountered throughout her life.

It is scheduled to release alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's“Vvan.” Shraddha's upcoming projects also include the third installment of her popular“Stree” franchise.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in“Stree 2,” which turned out to be a massive blockbuster. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. It also featured a special cameo by Akshay Kumar.