Sitestream Wins Five-Year, Automated Traffic Enforcement Saas Contract With Kirtland Hills, Ohio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sitestream, a leading provider of automated traffic safety enforcement solutions, announced today that it has been selected by the Village of Kirtland Hills, Ohio, to support the community's traffic safety initiatives through the implementation of two advanced speed enforcement technology cameras.

Kirtland Hills joins a growing number of communities leveraging technology to improve roadway safety and protect residents. This new partnership reflects Kirtland Hills' commitment to creating safer streets for residents, visitors, pedestrians, and motorists alike.

Sitestream's comprehensive program combines state-of-the-art enforcement technology, transparent program management, and community-focused implementation practices designed to encourage safer driving behaviors while supporting local public safety goals.

"Kirtland Hills has demonstrated a strong commitment to protecting its residents and improving traffic safety throughout the community," said Andrew Noble, President of Sitestream." We are honored to partner with the Village and support their efforts to reduce speeding. Our team is committed to delivering a program that is effective, transparent, and focused on changing driver behavior to improve safety outcomes."

As part of the implementation process, Sitestream will work closely with Village officials to ensure the program meets all applicable local ordinances and requirements and is introduced with clear communication to residents and motorists.

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About Sitestream

Sitestream, LLC is a full-service automated traffic safety provider with a mission to elevate road safety for drivers and pedestrians in communities across the Americas. By combining advanced technology, transparent operations, and a strong commitment to privacy and public trust, Sitestream helps municipalities reduce dangerous driving behaviors and create safer roads for everyone.