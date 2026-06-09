Shilpa Shetty Shares A Glimpse Of Her Perfect Birthday Celebration With Family

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a heartwarming glimpse of her perfect birthday celebration, which she enjoyed with her family by her side.

On Tuesday, she posted a video from the special day on Instagram. The clip shows Shilpa cutting the cake with her husband Raj Kundra, while her kids sing the birthday song for her. The doting mom also eats the cake and receives a special gift that leaves her surprised.

Alongside the sweet video, the 'Dhadkan' actress wrote,“Just the perfect Birthday, with my loved ones. Thankyouuuuuu for all your good wishes and blessings. Heart is filled with soooo much love Heartfelt gratitude.”

Yesterday, Shilpa had posted a funny, quirky video of herself in which she was seen sitting on her lap and smiling. The 'Hungama 2' actress captioned the post,“Birthday or no, growing up was never part of the plan.”

On her 51st birthday, Shilpa Shetty was showered with heartfelt wishes from her husband Raj Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty, and other close friends and family on social media. Raj Kundra marked the occasion by sharing a special video montage where he expressed his admiration for the actress and highlighted the qualities she brings into his life.

He captioned the post,“A different Birthday post this year... Not about celebrations or moments. But about what you truly mean and stand for in my life. Strength when life gets difficult. Grace when emotions overflow. Faith when everything feels uncertain. And light even in the darkest phases. You have always carried the energy of a Devi nurturing, protecting, forgiving and fiercely strong all at once Happy Birthday my love. May Maa bless you with everything your heart deserves @theshilpashetty.”

Extending her greetings, Shamita Shetty wrote,“Happy Birthday my darling Munki. My forever blessing. For me you've always been the blueprint for strength and grace, inspiring me in so many ways. Thank you for being my sister, my guiding light. Can't imagine my life without you. Love you to infinity.”