Smita Bansal Calls 'The Pyramid Scheme' The Perfect OTT Debut: Overall Vision Felt Fresh

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actress Smita Bansal is all set to commence a new chapter in her career with her OTT debut in the upcoming series "The Pyramid Scheme," in which she will be seen essaying the role of Pramila Singh.

Touted to be a comedy-drama, the show talks about ordinary people getting caught up in the world of multi-level marketing and pyramid schemes. The series delves into topics such as ambition, rapid success, and the decisions people make in the pursuit of their dreams.

Revealing what attracted her to the project, Smita shared,“What drew me to 'The Pyramid Scheme' was the opportunity to be part of a TVF project. I have watched and admired a lot of TVF's work over the years because of the way they craft relatable, engaging stories that connect with audiences across generations. I had always hoped to collaborate with them someday, so when this opportunity came along, it was very special for me.”

The 'Balika Vadhu' actress shared that she was also intrigued by the story of "The Pyramid Scheme".

She said,“At the same time, the story itself was something that immediately caught my attention. It explores themes that are extremely relevant today: ambition, the desire for quick success, and the choices people make in pursuit of it. The character, the writing, and the overall vision of the show felt fresh and exciting."

Smita added that as actors, they are always looking for projects that allow them to step outside their comfort zones, and the character of Pramila in "The Pyramid Scheme" gave her the opportunity to do just that.

Created by Shreyansh Pandey and backed by The Viral Fever, "The Pyramid Scheme" has been made under the direction of Ashish R Shukla and Shreyansh Pandey.

Premiered on June 5, the series is available to stream on Prime Video.