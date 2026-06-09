Lalu-Rabri Eviction Notice: Misa Bharti Alleges Govt Distraction Ploy

Misa Bharti Slams 'Ploy' to Distract Public

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti, raising concerns over the recent withdrawal of security and the eviction notice served to her parents, lashed out at the Bihar government, alleging that the move is a "ploy" to distract the public from pressing issues like unemployment and inflation.

Speaking to reporters, the RJD leader questioned the state government's intent behind the decision. "Those who have served as Railway Minister, Chief Minister, and Rabri Devi, who was the first woman Chief Minister and is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. Their home is being vacated from them, and their security has also been withdrawn," Misa Bharti said.

The Rajya Sabha MP further alleged that the NDA-led state government is using these tactics to shift the narrative away from its failures. "Unemployment and inflation have increased, and this is being done to distract from these issues. The public is watching everything," she added.

Security Downgraded, Eviction Notice Served

The controversy erupted after the Bihar government downgraded the Z-plus security cover of former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

Meanwhile, following a Bihar government order withdrawing their Z-plus security cover, Former Chief Ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav have sent away all the remaining security personnel stationed outside their 10 Circular Road residence in Patna, removing the staff who had come as part of their updated security protocol.

The development comes after the Bihar government asked Rabri Devi to vacate 10 Circular Road, which has now been allotted to Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Ram. The state government's notice said that Rabri Devi had previously been allotted an alternative government accommodation at Hardinge Road in her capacity as Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, but had not yet moved.

'Bungalow Not Personal Fiefdom': CM Samrat Chaudhary

Earlier, speaking at a public event in Sheikhpura, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary criticised the practice of former officials treating government residences as personal property. "The Chief Minister's residence belongs to the people. It cannot be treated as anyone's personal fiefdom or ancestral property," he said, adding that he vacated government accommodations within 24 hours of his tenure ending.

The 10 Circular Road bungalow has now been allotted to the Bihar Minister for Animal and Fisheries Resources, Nand Kishore Ram. Chaudhary emphasised that government housing is meant solely for official use and will be relinquished promptly at the conclusion of a tenure.

'I Will Not Vacate': Rabri Devi

Responding to the eviction notice, Rabri Devi had earlier told reporters, "They can call the force to vacate the place, but I will not vacate the place." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)