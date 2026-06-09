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8 Dead After Molten Iron Spill at Indian Steel Plant Hits 1,600°C
(MENAFN) Eight workers were killed and six others injured after a catastrophic molten iron spillage at a steel facility in southern India, officials confirmed Monday.
The deadly accident occurred at the Vizag Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh state when molten iron — estimated at a searing 1,600°C (2,912°F) — spilled from a bucket being transported by a crane, according to media.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said in a statement that he had directed officials to take all "necessary measures and provide immediate assistance to the affected individuals."
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "saddened" by the incident. "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," he said on US social media company X, adding: "The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected."
The Vizag Steel Plant, formally known as Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), is one of India's largest state-owned steel producers and a major employer in the Visakhapatnam region. Industrial accidents involving molten metal are among the most lethal hazards in steel manufacturing, with temperatures at this level capable of causing near-instantaneous fatal burns upon contact.
Authorities have yet to announce a formal investigation into the cause of the crane failure.
The deadly accident occurred at the Vizag Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh state when molten iron — estimated at a searing 1,600°C (2,912°F) — spilled from a bucket being transported by a crane, according to media.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said in a statement that he had directed officials to take all "necessary measures and provide immediate assistance to the affected individuals."
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "saddened" by the incident. "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," he said on US social media company X, adding: "The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected."
The Vizag Steel Plant, formally known as Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), is one of India's largest state-owned steel producers and a major employer in the Visakhapatnam region. Industrial accidents involving molten metal are among the most lethal hazards in steel manufacturing, with temperatures at this level capable of causing near-instantaneous fatal burns upon contact.
Authorities have yet to announce a formal investigation into the cause of the crane failure.
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