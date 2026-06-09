No Lawyer To Defend Trinamool Leader Jahangir Khan As He Is Produced In Court Amid Tight Security

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 9 (IANS) Amid tight security, Trinamool Congress leader from Falta in South 24 Parganas, Jahangir Khan alias 'Pushpa', was produced in the Diamond Harbour sub-divisional court on Tuesday, even as the local Bar Association decided that no lawyer would represent him.

Heavy security arrangements were put in place in and around the court premises. A large number of police personnel and central forces were deployed to prevent any untoward incident. Multiple security cordons were set up, and strict checks were enforced at entry points.

The administration remained on high alert since morning, with police keeping a close watch to ensure that no disruption or unrest occurred during the proceedings.

According to officials, a case has been registered against Khan, a close associate of Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, under multiple serious and non-bailable sections, prompting the heightened security.

Meanwhile, the Diamond Harbour Criminal Court Bar Association announced that no advocate would appear on his behalf. The decision has triggered controversy. Bar Association secretary Sajal Mandal said that no one was willing to defend the accused.

He described Khan as a“notorious criminal” and said cases against him have been filed under several serious and non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 117(2), 126(2), 305(B), 324(5), 109 and 308.

Investigators said multiple sections were invoked based on the seriousness of the allegations, though details have not been disclosed for the sake of the probe.

Khan was recently arrested by the STF of West Bengal Police at the Nepal border while allegedly attempting to flee the state. Acting on a tip-off, STF personnel apprehended him and brought him back.

A defeated Trinamool candidate from the Falta Assembly constituency, Khan had withdrawn from the re-election 48 hours before polling on May 21, though his name remained on the EVM. In the results declared on May 24, the BJP won by a margin of over 1.09 lakh votes, while Khan secured 7,783 votes and finished fourth.

He had been untraceable since the declaration of results. A case had earlier been registered against him in 2019, and though he had secured protection from coercive action from the Calcutta High Court, the relief was withdrawn on May 26, clearing the way for his arrest.