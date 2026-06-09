Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Strategic Foreign Exchange Reserves By June 2026
The minister also emphasized that Azerbaijan is among the countries with the lowest ratios of public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) in the world.
"As of today, public debt stands at 24.1 billion manat ($14.2 billion), or 18.4% of projected annual GDP. By the end of 2025, public debt amounted to 26 billion manat ($15.3 billion), or 20.1% of annual GDP. This is 1.6 percentage points lower compared to the beginning of 2025.--
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