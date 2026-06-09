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Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Strategic Foreign Exchange Reserves By June 2026

Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Strategic Foreign Exchange Reserves By June 2026


2026-06-09 05:07:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves reached $88.4 billion as of June 1, 2026, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during a discussion of the draft law on the execution of the 2025 state budget at the meeting of Parliament's Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee today, Trend reports.

The minister also emphasized that Azerbaijan is among the countries with the lowest ratios of public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) in the world.

"As of today, public debt stands at 24.1 billion manat ($14.2 billion), or 18.4% of projected annual GDP. By the end of 2025, public debt amounted to 26 billion manat ($15.3 billion), or 20.1% of annual GDP. This is 1.6 percentage points lower compared to the beginning of 2025.

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Trend News Agency

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