Kazakhstan's Almaty Superski Poses No Environmental Risks, Minister Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Almaty SuperSki mountain resort project will not have a negative impact on the environment, Kazakhstan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the government.

The project was reviewed during a meeting on the progress of the Almaty mountain cluster development.

Nyssanbayev said the ministry had conducted joint research with scientists and leading environmental experts.“Based on the results, it has been established that the implementation of the project will not have a negative impact on the environment,” he said.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stressed the need to accelerate implementation while maintaining environmental safeguards.

“All necessary decisions have been made. There will always be critics. Despite this, implementation must be accelerated. We need concrete results. At the same time, special attention must be paid to environmental issues,” Bektenov said.

He instructed government agencies to maintain continuous public communication throughout all stages of the project.

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