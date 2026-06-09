Uzbekistan's Fergana Governor Reviews $198 Million In Industrial Investment Projects
At the Kirketmon industrial zone, plans to implement 12 investment projects with a combined value of $145 million across an area of 11.3 hectares were presented. The proposed projects include the production of confectionery products, knitwear and agricultural machinery.
Bozorov stressed the importance of ensuring that each project is implemented efficiently, on schedule and in accordance with quality standards.
The governor also visited the Sulaymon Special Industrial Zone, located in the Sulaymon district, where he reviewed ongoing investment projects. The zone covers 10 hectares and is home to eight projects worth a total of $53 million, primarily focused on light industry and manufacturing.--
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