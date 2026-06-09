Uzbekistan's Fergana Governor Reviews $198 Million In Industrial Investment Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Fergana regional governor Khayrullo Bozorov visited the Kirketmon Special Industrial Zone and the Sulaymon Special Industrial Zone to review the implementation of investment projects and assess progress on industrial development initiatives, Trend reports via the regional administration.

At the Kirketmon industrial zone, plans to implement 12 investment projects with a combined value of $145 million across an area of 11.3 hectares were presented. The proposed projects include the production of confectionery products, knitwear and agricultural machinery.

Bozorov stressed the importance of ensuring that each project is implemented efficiently, on schedule and in accordance with quality standards.

The governor also visited the Sulaymon Special Industrial Zone, located in the Sulaymon district, where he reviewed ongoing investment projects. The zone covers 10 hectares and is home to eight projects worth a total of $53 million, primarily focused on light industry and manufacturing.

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