Azerbaijan's Information And Communication Technologies Agency And ICANN Seal Mou (PHOTO)
The source noted that the document was signed to expand cooperation in the fields of internet governance, capacity building, development of the digital ecosystem, and internet security and stability.
The signing took place at the 86th ICANN Policy Forum in Seville, Spain, where issues related to the development of the global internet were discussed. The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation between the Azerbaijani national regulatory body for telecommunications and postal services, ICTA, and ICANN, the global organization responsible for coordinating the internet's unique identifier systems, including domain names and IP address resources.
The parties will cooperate in the following areas of mutual interest.
Development and implementation of education and capacity-building programs in the fields of Domain Name System (DNS) and internet governance;
Promoting stakeholder participation in ICANN's global policy-making processes;
Supporting awareness and public engagement initiatives involving government agencies, academia, the private sector, and technical communities in Azerbaijan;
Organizing joint training programs, seminars, and educational events in the areas of Internet security, stability, and resilience;--
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