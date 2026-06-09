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Azerbaijan U-21 To Face Kyrgyzstan In Friendly Match

Azerbaijan U-21 To Face Kyrgyzstan In Friendly Match


2026-06-09 05:07:09
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan national under-21 football team, currently holding a training camp in the Turkish city of Isparta, will play its second friendly match on June 9, AzerNEWS reports.

The U-21 side will take on Kyrgyzstan's under-21 team at the Sav Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 Baku time.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's U-21 team won its first friendly match of the training camp on June 6, defeating Bahrain 3–0.

The training camp in Turkiye is part of the team's preparation process for upcoming international competitions, where the coaching staff is focusing on squad depth, tactical organization, and giving playing time to a wider group of young footballers.

Friendly matches during the camp provide an opportunity to assess player performance and build cohesion ahead of official fixtures.

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AzerNews

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