Pervasive Gambling Ads Influence Bets As World Cup Begins: Survey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the World Cup arrives in Canada, nearly seven in 10 Canadians say they encounter gambling and sports betting advertisements in everyday media.

Among Canadians who gambled online in the past year, more than one in four (27 per cent) say advertising influenced them to place a bet, according to a new CPA Canada survey.

“You can't hide from it; gambling ads are everywhere,” says CPA Canada's financial literacy leader Li Zhang.“Major global events like the FIFA World Cup only amplify the noise as gambling advertising and promotions surge. For those who haven't yet dipped their feet in, my advice is simple: don't start.”

Thirteen per cent of Canadians say they are likely to place a bet during the tournament, rising to 49 per cent among regular sports bettors.

Those most impacted may also be the most vulnerable, adds Zhang.

Younger Canadians aged 18 to 34 appear especially susceptible to gambling advertising, with half participating in some form of online gambling in the past year and more than one-third (37 per cent) saying advertising led them to place a bet.

“The systems are so sophisticated now that once you place that first bet, it can be hard to control and even harder to walk away,” says Zhang.“At a time when many young people are already grappling with affordability challenges, they are exactly the demographic who can least afford to put their money at risk.”

Other standout findings:



Men are avid online gamblers: Men are significantly more likely than women to gamble online (43 per cent versus 28 per cent) and more than twice as likely to bet on sports (20 per cent versus 8 per cent).

Canadians are still making big bets: One in four online gamblers (26 per cent) spent more than $500 on bets in the past year, including one in six (16 per cent) who spent $1,000 or more. Same story, different province-gambling ads are everywhere: Half of respondents in the provinces of Alberta (49 per cent), Manitoba (48 per cent), Nova Scotia (50 per cent), Newfoundland (49 per cent) and Ontario (50 per cent) report seeing gambling advertisements often or very often.



To discuss these insights with CPA Canada's financial literacy leader Li Zhang, or to request a copy of the 2026 Gambling Study report, please contact ....

Survey methodology:

Leger conducted CPA Canada's inaugural Gambling Study from May 29 to May 31, 2026, through an online survey of 1,532 Canadians aged 18 and older.