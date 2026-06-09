LG Electronics Appoints Ahmad Abed As Chief Operating Officer For ES Company, Air Conditioning, MEA

DUBAI, UAE, June, 2026 – LG Electronics has appointed Ahmad Abed as the new Chief Operating Officer of the ES Company Air Conditioning division for the Middle East and Africa region. The change is effective immediately, aiming to bolster LG's HVAC growth in a region with ongoing high demand for advanced, energy-efficient cooling solutions. Abed has nearly twenty years of experience in the HVAC industry, advancing through various senior commercial and sales leadership roles in the Gulf region. Most recently, as Gulf Sales Director for LG HVAC, he gained in-depth knowledge of the region's construction and infrastructure projects, as well as the procurement needs of developers, contractors, and consultants. He also understands the performance requirements for cooling systems suited to the Gulf's climate. His experience covers key markets including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar. “The MEA region is at a pivotal stage in its development, with major infrastructure projects, urban expansion efforts, and rising energy efficiency expectations influencing how organizations approach cooling. I am excited to collaborate with LG's teams and partners throughout the region to build on our solid foundation and assist clients in maximizing the benefits of LG's HVAC solutions,” stated Ahmad Abed, Chief Operating Officer of LG ES Company Air Conditioning, MEA. HVAC as a Core Growth Pillar for LG: LG's appointment aligns with its ongoing focus on HVAC as a core B2B growth area. In late 2025, the company announced organizational adjustments aimed at boosting its vehicle solutions and HVAC sectors. These included forming new divisions within the ES Company dedicated to applied HVAC solutions, M&A activities, and international sales. Such structural shifts demonstrate LG's goal of broadening the scope and global presence of its HVAC business, with the MEA region identified as a key growth market. In the MEA region, LG's HVAC division has built a strong presence in various applications. These include large-scale variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems used in hospitality, commercial, and mixed-use projects, as well as air-cooled chillers and building energy management systems. Key products feature the LG MULTI V 5 VRF system, offering AI-powered, adaptive cooling for large buildings, and the BECON platform, which enhances facilities teams' ability to monitor and control energy use. “Abed's appointment reflects the investment we are making in our MEA operations and our confidence in the region's long-term potential. His deep familiarity with LG's product portfolio, combined with his track record of building commercial relationships across the Gulf, positions him well to lead our HVAC business through the next phase of growth,” said Michael Park, VP ES Company, MEA Regional Market Context: The MEA region offers substantial opportunities for advanced HVAC solutions. Infrastructure projects, expansion in the hospitality sector, and increasing regulatory and corporate emphasis on energy efficiency and building performance are fueling demand for smarter cooling systems throughout the Gulf and the broader MEA markets. LG's HVAC units are designed to deliver full cooling capacity at ambient temperatures up to 43°C, and partial operation at temperatures up to 52°C, aligning well with the climate conditions in much of the region. Under Abed's leadership, the ES Company Air Conditioning MEA division aims to expand LG's presence in underserved regional markets, strengthen technical and commercial collaborations with contractors, consultants, and system integrators, and further promote LG's intelligent HVAC solutions to clients looking to enhance energy efficiency in their building portfolios. About LG Electronics ES Company: The LG ES Company offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG.