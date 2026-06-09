MP Wedding Drama: Men Allegedly Posing As Kinnars Exposed, Beaten In Viral Video WATCH

A video showing a group of young men posing as transgenders and demanding shagun (money) at a function has gone viral on social media. The video also shows ladies at the gathering confronting and exposing the males for lying to them. The incident reportedly happened in Darbai village in the Parasia region of the Chhindwara district. The men can be seen in the video totally removing their masks, creating mayhem at the location. In retaliation, a number of ladies at the event are seen slapping and stripping the males.

On their phones, bystanders promptly captured the entire event. Since then, the video has gone viral on social media.

According to sources, the locals became suspicious when the guys showed up at a wedding ceremony and requested a sizable amount as "Neg," a customary gift. Members of the local transgender community were informed by the locals. When the visitors' identities were verified, it was discovered that the people pretending to be transgender were actually young guys.

Following the revelation, a commotion erupted at the venue. The incident has sparked widespread attention online.

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मध्य प्रदेश के छिंदवाड़ा जिले के परासिया क्षेत्र के दरबई गांव में नकली किन्नर बनकर नेग मांगने पहुंचे कुछ युवकों का भंडाफोड़ हो गया। शादी समारोह में बड़ी रकम की मांग किए जाने पर ग्रामीणों को शक हुआ, जिसके बाद किन्नर समुदाय को सूचना दी गई। मौके पर पहुंचे किन्नर समाज के लोगों ने... twitter/BJFh6Urlzu

- Prime News (@PrimeNewsInd) June 7, 2026

Locals pointed out that the district has previously received reports of such incidents. Locals claimed that these males had gone to other weddings and festivities while pretending to be transgender in order to get money from families. The police have not yet released an official statement. We are awaiting more information on the matter.