Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Shares Why He Has Not Been Seen Much On Screen

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has clarified that he has not taken a break from acting and is actively working on a new film.

Responding to a fan's query on X, he shared that he has been deeply involved in the project for the past few years, which he is also producing. Harsh also explained that his films often take longer due to their unique and unconventional nature. He added that his upcoming project is shaping up to be his most special work yet. Tagging the actor, the fan shared a poster of Harsh's film 'Bhavesh Joshi' and tweeted,“@HarshKapoor_ I've been wondering why you've stepped back from acting. You're genuinely a talented actor even if the films didn't become big blockbusters, your performances were widely praised. Why stop now? Keep hustling, bhai. And if you ever need a role model, you don't have.”

In his reply, Anil Kapoor's son said,“I haven't stepped back at all been working on a new one since the day thar released it took 5 years to get thar made.. it took many years for vikram to make bhavesh and its taken me 2-3 years now to finish this film ok working on which I finish filming on June 30 th.. I'm also producing it.. I guess people are used to actors doing multiple films a year.. if you want films like bhavesh and thar and Ak vs Ak/ Ray it's not gonna happen once or twice a year that's just the reality.. but thank you and the new film is the best one yet 100 percent its extremely unique.”

For the unversed, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor began his acting career with the romantic drama“Mirzya,” which released in 2016. He then appeared in action-oriented films, including“Bhavesh Joshi Superhero” and“Thar.” He also appeared in one of the episodes of the Netflix anthology series“Ray.”