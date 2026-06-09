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Türkiye’s first lady highlights zero waste movement as key climate strategy
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s first lady, Emine Erdogan, has emphasized the importance of the zero-waste initiative, describing it as a unifying framework that brings together different approaches to combating climate change, according to reports from Istanbul.
Speaking at the opening of the Zero Waste Forum 2026, she said the initiative represents a “bridge” linking multiple climate action strategies and called it a major force in environmental transformation. She described the forum as a historic meeting point aimed at uniting global participants around a shared environmental goal.
She also pointed to the scale of international participation, stating that representatives from 183 countries, more than 500 institutions, and over 5,000 participants attended the event held at Istanbul Atatürk Airport. She added that the gathering reflects what she described as a global message that “the world is bigger” than five, and that “humanity is bigger than five,” echoing a political slogan associated with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Emine Erdogan expressed hope that cooperation emerging from the forum would lead to new global initiatives addressing environmental challenges. She also thanked organizers, including the Zero Waste Foundation, government ministries, and local authorities, for their role in hosting the event.
During her remarks, she drew attention to the scale of global pollution, referring to a massive accumulation of waste in the North Pacific Ocean that she described as spanning 1.6 million square kilometers—nearly twice the size of Türkiye. She said this reflects deeper issues of overconsumption and waste production driving the climate crisis.
She further warned about the environmental impact of plastic pollution, noting estimates of large volumes of waste entering the oceans daily. She also highlighted the widespread presence of microplastics, stating that they have been detected from Antarctica to the summit of Mount Everest, underscoring the global reach of plastic contamination.
Speaking at the opening of the Zero Waste Forum 2026, she said the initiative represents a “bridge” linking multiple climate action strategies and called it a major force in environmental transformation. She described the forum as a historic meeting point aimed at uniting global participants around a shared environmental goal.
She also pointed to the scale of international participation, stating that representatives from 183 countries, more than 500 institutions, and over 5,000 participants attended the event held at Istanbul Atatürk Airport. She added that the gathering reflects what she described as a global message that “the world is bigger” than five, and that “humanity is bigger than five,” echoing a political slogan associated with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Emine Erdogan expressed hope that cooperation emerging from the forum would lead to new global initiatives addressing environmental challenges. She also thanked organizers, including the Zero Waste Foundation, government ministries, and local authorities, for their role in hosting the event.
During her remarks, she drew attention to the scale of global pollution, referring to a massive accumulation of waste in the North Pacific Ocean that she described as spanning 1.6 million square kilometers—nearly twice the size of Türkiye. She said this reflects deeper issues of overconsumption and waste production driving the climate crisis.
She further warned about the environmental impact of plastic pollution, noting estimates of large volumes of waste entering the oceans daily. She also highlighted the widespread presence of microplastics, stating that they have been detected from Antarctica to the summit of Mount Everest, underscoring the global reach of plastic contamination.
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