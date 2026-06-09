World Cup 2026 Uruguay: Bielsa's Base In Playa Del Carmen

MENAFN - The Rio Times) URUGUAY · WORLD CUP

Key Facts

- World Cup 2026 Uruguay: Marcelo Bielsa's squad will be based in Playa del Carmen, on Mexico's Caribbean coast.

- Opener: Uruguay start against Saudi Arabia on June 15 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

- Group H: Cape Verde follows on June 21, before a likely decider against Spain on June 26.

- Mexican stage: That Spain game is in Guadalajara, the only group fixture the Celeste play on Mexican soil.

- Pedigree: Uruguay are two-time world champions chasing a deep run under a famed coach.

A small country with an outsized football history arrives at the World Cup with a cult coach, a fearsome midfield and a base on a Caribbean beach - and a date with Spain that could define its tournament.





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A World Cup 2026 Uruguay base on the Mexican coast

Uruguay flew out of Montevideo on a charter bound for Mexico, setting up camp in Playa del Carmen on the Caribbean coast. The squad will use the resort town as its home throughout the group stage.

The choice is unusual, because two of Uruguay's three group games are in Miami. It means the Celeste will commute north for their opening matches before a final trip to Mexico.

The base offers warm weather, privacy and a short hop to the United States venues. It also keeps the team close to the Guadalajara fixture that may decide its fate.

The delegation left from Carrasco airport and was due on the Yucatán Peninsula a day later. From there the focus turns quickly to the opener.

Bielsa's high-press identity

Marcelo Bielsa, the Argentine known as“El Loco,” took charge of Uruguay in 2023 and reshaped its style. His teams press high, chase the ball in packs and attack with relentless intensity.

That approach delivered statement wins over Brazil and Argentina during qualifying. Few coaches arrive at this tournament with a clearer footballing identity.

The veteran tactician has shaped a generation of coaches and reached finals across Europe. With Uruguay, he inherited a proud group hungry to go further than it did in 2022.

The spine: Valverde, Nunez and Araujo

The engine room is the team's great strength, built around Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte and Rodrigo Bentancur. That trio gives Uruguay both legs and quality in midfield.

Up front, Darwin Núñez carries the main goal threat, with Ronald Araújo and José María Giménez anchoring the defence. Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Nicolás de la Cruz add craft in the final third.

Group H and the Guadalajara decider

Uruguay open against Saudi Arabia on June 15 in Miami, then face Cape Verde in the same city on June 21. Both are matches the Celeste will expect to win.

The section then closes with a heavyweight tie against Spain on June 26 at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara. It is the one group game Uruguay play in Mexico, and it could settle top spot.

Why it matters

Uruguay won the first World Cup in 1930 and again in 1950, a record that dwarfs the country's size. Each tournament renews the question of how far that history can still carry the Celeste.

For Guadalajara, drawing Uruguay against Spain hands a Mexican host city a genuine marquee night. It is the kind of fixture that turns a group stage into an event.

Frequently Asked Questions Where is the World Cup 2026 Uruguay team based?

Uruguay are based in Playa del Carmen, on Mexico's Caribbean coast. The squad will stay there through the group stage.

When is Uruguay's first game?

Uruguay open against Saudi Arabia on June 15 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Kick-off times are confirmed on FIFA's official schedule.

Who coaches Uruguay at the World Cup?

Marcelo Bielsa, the Argentine tactician nicknamed“El Loco,” has led Uruguay since 2023. He is known for an intense, high-pressing style.

Which Uruguay group game is in Mexico?

Uruguay face Spain on June 26 at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara. Their other two group games are in Miami.

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