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Sky Links Capital Expands Trading Capabilities And Launches Global Benchmark Gold Fixing Service And Perpetual Gold Trading
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 9 June 2026.
Sky Links Capital today announced the launch of its Gold AM/PM Fixing service alongside an expanded gold options offering and perpetual gold trading on weekends, providing clients with enhanced access to benchmark-based gold pricing and more sophisticated tools to trade and hedge gold exposure.
The new service enables clients to execute gold transactions based on the internationally recognised LBMA Gold Price benchmark. Clients can place gold orders ahead of the designated AM or PM fixing cut-off window, with trades booked automatically once the applicable LBMA benchmark price is published.
The LBMA Gold AM/PM fixing established twice daily through the LBMA Gold Price auction process serve as globally recognised reference points for gold pricing, settlement, valuation, and market transactions, and are widely used across institutional precious metals markets.
The launch of benchmark-linked gold execution and the addition of gold options further strengthens Sky Links Capital’s commodities offering and provides clients with greater flexibility to manage market exposure, execute hedging strategies, and access transparent pricing mechanisms in volatile market conditions.
The more comprehensive suite of tools offered by Sky Links Capital now includes perpetual gold trading, comprising trading on weekends, spot gold, CFDs on gold, gold futures, AM/PM fixing, and gold options. The wider range of tools allows investors and traders to better manage their positions and exposure in today’s dynamic market.
“Gold continues to play a central role in portfolio diversification and risk management strategies,” said Daniel Takieddine, Co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group. “By introducing access to LBMA benchmark pricing and expanding our gold derivatives capabilities, including options, futures, CFDs and perpetuals, we are providing clients with more efficient tools to manage exposure and navigate evolving market dynamics.”
The expansion comes amid rising demand for institutional-grade precious metals solutions as investors and corporates increasingly seek hedging instruments and transparent execution amid persistent macroeconomic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical risks.
The new Gold AM/PM Fixing and gold options services are now available to eligible Sky Links Capital clients.
Sky Links Capital today announced the launch of its Gold AM/PM Fixing service alongside an expanded gold options offering and perpetual gold trading on weekends, providing clients with enhanced access to benchmark-based gold pricing and more sophisticated tools to trade and hedge gold exposure.
The new service enables clients to execute gold transactions based on the internationally recognised LBMA Gold Price benchmark. Clients can place gold orders ahead of the designated AM or PM fixing cut-off window, with trades booked automatically once the applicable LBMA benchmark price is published.
The LBMA Gold AM/PM fixing established twice daily through the LBMA Gold Price auction process serve as globally recognised reference points for gold pricing, settlement, valuation, and market transactions, and are widely used across institutional precious metals markets.
The launch of benchmark-linked gold execution and the addition of gold options further strengthens Sky Links Capital’s commodities offering and provides clients with greater flexibility to manage market exposure, execute hedging strategies, and access transparent pricing mechanisms in volatile market conditions.
The more comprehensive suite of tools offered by Sky Links Capital now includes perpetual gold trading, comprising trading on weekends, spot gold, CFDs on gold, gold futures, AM/PM fixing, and gold options. The wider range of tools allows investors and traders to better manage their positions and exposure in today’s dynamic market.
“Gold continues to play a central role in portfolio diversification and risk management strategies,” said Daniel Takieddine, Co-founder and CEO of Sky Links Capital Group. “By introducing access to LBMA benchmark pricing and expanding our gold derivatives capabilities, including options, futures, CFDs and perpetuals, we are providing clients with more efficient tools to manage exposure and navigate evolving market dynamics.”
The expansion comes amid rising demand for institutional-grade precious metals solutions as investors and corporates increasingly seek hedging instruments and transparent execution amid persistent macroeconomic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical risks.
The new Gold AM/PM Fixing and gold options services are now available to eligible Sky Links Capital clients.
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