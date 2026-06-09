Morocco Look To Build On Historic Qatar 2022 Run

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #World Cup Highlights AbdulRahman Bachir | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Morocco head to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Africa's strongest team and one of the leading forces in Arab football, determined to build on the history they made four years ago in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions have enjoyed remarkable success in recent years. Alongside their historic World Cup achievements, Morocco won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 to claim their second continental title after their 1976 triumph. They have also lifted the African Nations Championship twice (2018, 2020) and the FIFA Arab Cup twice (2012, 2025).

Their defining moment, however, came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they became the first African and Arab nation to reach a World Cup semi-final. Morocco defeated Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their way to a fourth-place finish, eventually losing 2-1 to Croatia in the third-place play-off.

This time, expectations are even higher.

Morocco's Group C campaign begins with one of the tournament's standout fixtures against five-time world champions Brazil on June 13 - the match kicking off in the early hours of June 14 Qatar time - at New York New Jersey Stadium. The high-profile clash is expected to provide an immediate test of Morocco's ambitions before matches against Scotland and Haiti.

Captain Achraf Hakimi believes Morocco can go even further than they did in Qatar.

“A World Cup is coming this summer, and we're going to give everything. The group is confident, and we're preparing to have a great tournament, like we did in Qatar in 2022. Why not do even better than we did in Qatar and go as far as possible?” Hakimi said.

The Paris Saint-Germain star added:“Our objective is clear: to make football history.”

Hakimi will once again lead a talented squad that includes goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and forward Brahim Diaz, combining experience with a new generation of emerging stars.

Among them is 18-year-old Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who recently chose to represent Morocco over France and is set to make his World Cup debut.

Calling his selection a“dream come true”, Bouaddi said:“I am aware of the privilege I have to defend these colours, and I will give everything to represent my country in the best possible way.”

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi believes the country's growing talent pool is one of its greatest strengths heading into the tournament.

“We really kept tabs on a great many players. That proves one thing: we have a huge pool of talent,” Ouahbi said.

Speaking about Bouaddi, he added:“We're very proud and delighted to have him with us. The most important thing is that he is very proud to represent Morocco.”

No longer viewed as underdogs, Morocco arrive in North America carrying genuine expectations. After breaking barriers in Qatar and adding more trophies to their collection since then, the Atlas Lions believe they can once again challenge football's biggest nations.

Their opening match against Brazil will provide the first opportunity to show that their historic run in 2022 was only the beginning.