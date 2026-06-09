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Karan Lal Stars as Servotech Siliguri Strikers Cru h Murshidabad Kings by 90 Runs to Go Top of Bengal T20 League
(MENAFN- beesbuzzpr) Kolkata, 8th June, 2026: An outstanding all-round performance from Karan Lal guided Servotech Siliguri Strikers to a dominant 90-run victory over Murshidabad Kings in the Bengal T20 League at Eden Gardens on Monday. The comprehensive win helped the Strikers climb to the top of the points table on net run rate.
After being put in to bat by Murshidabad Kings, Servotech Siliguri Strikers posted 152/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Karan Lal led the charge with a brilliant 53 off 29 deliveries, while captain Sudip Chatterjee contributed a composed 50 from 41 balls.
For Murshidabad Kings, Toufique Uddin Mondal was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Saksham Chowdhury claimed two wickets. Irshad Alam and Aditya Sharma chipped in with one wicket each.
In reply, Murshidabad Kings suffered a dramatic batting collapse and were bundled out for just 62 runs in 12 overs. Abhishek Kumar Raman was the lone bright spot with 26 runs.
Karan Lal completed a memorable outing by returning exceptional figures of 4/12 from his three overs. Ishan Porel provided strong support with three wickets, while Mohammed Shami, Kaushik Maity and Vishal Bhati picked up a wicket apiece.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Rishabh Bhatia, Owner of Servotech Siliguri Strikers, said, "This was a complete team performance and a statement victory for us. Karan Lal was exceptional with both bat and ball, while the entire bowling unit showed great discipline and intensity. It is encouraging to see the team execute its plans so effectively. Topping the points table at this stage is a positive sign, but our focus remains on maintaining consistency and continuing this momentum throughout the tournament."
The emphatic victory not only secured two valuable points for Servotech Siliguri Strikers but also propelled them to the summit of the Bengal T20 League standings. Novas Royals Purulia are also on four points from two matches, but Siliguri lead the table courtesy of a superior net run rate.
After being put in to bat by Murshidabad Kings, Servotech Siliguri Strikers posted 152/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Karan Lal led the charge with a brilliant 53 off 29 deliveries, while captain Sudip Chatterjee contributed a composed 50 from 41 balls.
For Murshidabad Kings, Toufique Uddin Mondal was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Saksham Chowdhury claimed two wickets. Irshad Alam and Aditya Sharma chipped in with one wicket each.
In reply, Murshidabad Kings suffered a dramatic batting collapse and were bundled out for just 62 runs in 12 overs. Abhishek Kumar Raman was the lone bright spot with 26 runs.
Karan Lal completed a memorable outing by returning exceptional figures of 4/12 from his three overs. Ishan Porel provided strong support with three wickets, while Mohammed Shami, Kaushik Maity and Vishal Bhati picked up a wicket apiece.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Rishabh Bhatia, Owner of Servotech Siliguri Strikers, said, "This was a complete team performance and a statement victory for us. Karan Lal was exceptional with both bat and ball, while the entire bowling unit showed great discipline and intensity. It is encouraging to see the team execute its plans so effectively. Topping the points table at this stage is a positive sign, but our focus remains on maintaining consistency and continuing this momentum throughout the tournament."
The emphatic victory not only secured two valuable points for Servotech Siliguri Strikers but also propelled them to the summit of the Bengal T20 League standings. Novas Royals Purulia are also on four points from two matches, but Siliguri lead the table courtesy of a superior net run rate.
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