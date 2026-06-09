Casio Strengthens Retail Presence In The Capital With The Launch Of Its First G-SHOCK Exclusive Store In South Delhi

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Casio Computer Co. Ltd., headquartered in Japan and the parent company of Casio India, proudly announces the opening of its G-SHOCK Exclusive Store at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, the first G-SHOCK exclusive store in South Delhi, further strengthening its retail footprint in the capital. With this launch, Casio now operates 7 stores in Delhi and 78 stores across India.

G-SHOCK Exclusive Store at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj

Strategically located in DLF Promenade, one of South Delhi's most prominent lifestyle destinations and a hub for premium retail, the new store offers consumers direct access to the bold spirit of G-SHOCK in the city's vibrant shopping district.

The store features G-SHOCK's Limited Edition drops & all iconic styles (5000, 5600, 2100, 110 and 6900 Series) along with the latest launches like the Camouflage Series & G-STEEL GBM-2100. Customers will find timepieces that showcase precision and design, from the rugged durability of G-SHOCK to the timeless elegance of Casio watches, and the neo-retro appeal of Vintage to the sophisticated Chronographs of Edifice, catering to a wide array of tastes and preferences.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of Casio India, said,“Delhi continues to be a key market for Casio, and we are delighted to expand our presence with a G-SHOCK Exclusive Store in South Delhi. With its strong retail ecosystem and discerning consumer base, DLF Promenade offers the ideal setting for customers to explore our latest collections and experience Casio's signature blend of innovation, durability and design. Through this store, we aim to strengthen our connection with watch enthusiasts and bring the bold spirit of G-SHOCK closer to consumers in the capital.”

Located at 1st Floor, DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, the brand invites visitors to explore the newly curated space that reflects the brand's spirit of innovation and creativity. The store is operational from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM on all days of the week.



About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit .