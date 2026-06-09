(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Parimatch Sports, a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world's top athletes, has hosted a charity campaign dedicated to supporting environmental initiatives. The event, held under the slogan“ Clean the shore. Play more,” reflects the brand's commitment to sustainability and active lifestyles. It extends the spirit of the tournament beyond sports, channeling its energy into meaningful engagement.

Parimatch Sports and Sunil Narine Bring“Game of Change” to Chennai



The event brought together volunteers and local influencers around a simple but powerful idea: caring for the planet is not abstract. Shoulder to shoulder, metre by metre, they transformed a polluted space into a place where people can once again gather, play, and breathe freely. What began as a clean-up quickly became a shared experience of unity and collective contribution.



The highlight of the day came with the appearance of cricket star and Parimatch Sports brand ambassador Sunil Narine. After the clean-up was completed, participants joined him for a game of cricket on the newly restored beach. The moment was filled with joy and freedom, along with a powerful sense that collective effort can create visible change.



“At Parimatch Sports, we believe that everything in this world is connected - people, nature, and sport. Everyone can make the world a better place, regardless of who they are or where they come from.“ Game of Change” is about action that restores meaning to simple things and brings us closer to the world we want to live in,” said the Parimatch Sports Press Office.



“It was incredible to see people come together for one shared goal,” commented Sunil Narine.“Moments like this show that sport is not limited to the game itself. It is energy that can transform spaces and people's relationship with the world around them. Playing cricket on a beach that had been littered and neglected just hours earlier made it a truly special moment.”



India continues to experience significant environmental pressure, particularly in relation to plastic waste and coastal pollution. Beaches in major cities, including Chennai, are often covered with large volumes of waste, affecting both local communities and marine life. Through initiatives like“Game of Change,” Parimatch Sports aims to turn awareness into action - and action into visible impact.



The event is part of Parimatch Sports' ongoing commitment to community engagement and environmental responsibility through real-world initiatives. The brand regularly launches programmes that demonstrate how meaningful change can be driven through collective effort. With“Game of Change,” the brand invites everyone to be part of something bigger - to take action, become a creator of change, and experience the game in a new way.



Fans can relive the activation across Parimatch Sports' social media channels and be inspired by the experience, which reflects how small collective actions can lead to meaningful change and create cleaner, more welcoming spaces for everyone.