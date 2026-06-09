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Iran, US Trade Strikes After Escalation in Gulf Region
(MENAFN) Tensions between Iran and the United States have intensified after a series of military strikes and counterstrikes involving installations in the Gulf region, according to reports.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that it carried out retaliatory attacks on American military targets following US strikes on Iranian infrastructure on Qeshm Island and in Sirik County. The US Department of War had earlier conducted operations against Iranian radar and surveillance installations in those areas.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that its forces intercepted four Iranian one-way attack drones that were heading toward the Strait of Hormuz. Officials described the drones as posing an immediate threat to maritime traffic in the region.
In response, US forces carried out strikes on Iranian coastal radar sites located in Goruk and on Qeshm Island. CENTCOM said the action was taken to prevent further attacks and confirmed that its forces remained prepared to respond to any additional threats.
Shortly afterward, Iranian officials announced a retaliatory operation, claiming that missile strikes were launched against US military positions in Kuwait and Bahrain, including facilities associated with the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. Both sides reported activating air defense systems in response to incoming projectiles.
While Iran claimed it had successfully targeted key US assets, officials reported no confirmed casualties or significant damage. The situation remains highly volatile, with both sides continuing to assert that their actions are defensive in nature.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that it carried out retaliatory attacks on American military targets following US strikes on Iranian infrastructure on Qeshm Island and in Sirik County. The US Department of War had earlier conducted operations against Iranian radar and surveillance installations in those areas.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that its forces intercepted four Iranian one-way attack drones that were heading toward the Strait of Hormuz. Officials described the drones as posing an immediate threat to maritime traffic in the region.
In response, US forces carried out strikes on Iranian coastal radar sites located in Goruk and on Qeshm Island. CENTCOM said the action was taken to prevent further attacks and confirmed that its forces remained prepared to respond to any additional threats.
Shortly afterward, Iranian officials announced a retaliatory operation, claiming that missile strikes were launched against US military positions in Kuwait and Bahrain, including facilities associated with the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. Both sides reported activating air defense systems in response to incoming projectiles.
While Iran claimed it had successfully targeted key US assets, officials reported no confirmed casualties or significant damage. The situation remains highly volatile, with both sides continuing to assert that their actions are defensive in nature.
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