MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Questcorp Commences Fully Funded Phase 2 Drill Campaign at La Union Targeting Gold-Silver Carbonate Replacement District Potential

June 09, 2026 3:05 AM EDT | Source: Questcorp Mining Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the " Company " or " Questcorp ") is pleased to announce the commencement of diamond drilling at its fully funded, high-impact Phase 2 exploration program at the La Union Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. This campaign follows Phase 1 success with an aggressive, systematic drill testing of multiple high-priority targets generated through the Company's expanded 2026 exploration breakthroughs.

Project Highlights

Fully Funded Asset Acceleration: An aggressive, fully funded ~1,500-metre diamond drill program across 8 to 10 high-priority holes is actively underway, requiring no dilutive near-term capital raises. New Discovery Potential: Systematic testing recent and of newly defined, never-before-drilled targets across the expansive 25 km2 La Union mineralized footprint. Multiple Deposit Framework: Targeted testing focuses on potential Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) gold-silver-zinc systems and sediment-hosted gold systems; La Union shares distinct geological characteristics with Hermosa's South32 Taylor Deposit in southernmost Arizona hosting probable reserves of 65Mt 4.35% zinc, 4.90% lead and 82 g/t silver and measured and indicated resources of 124Mt 3.66% zinc, 4.02% lead and 73 g/t silver. Hermosa South32 is currently investing $2.6 billion to develop the Hermosa Project.1 Agnico Eagle's Santa Gertrudis mine which produced 671K oz of gold and has indicated open pit resources of 19.27Mt @ 0.91 g/t Au for 563K oz gold, inferred open pit resources of 9.82Mt @ 1.36 g/t for 429K oz gold and inferred underground resources of 9.02Mt @ 3.44 g/t gold for 1.004M oz gold in siltstone, shale and carbonate sediment.2 Advanced Target De-risking: Final drill positioning integrates newly completed property-wide structural mapping, 248 line-km of high-resolution drone aeromagnetic coverage, and a highly predictive property-wide Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey completed last week. Catalyst-Rich Timeline: Strategic exploration synergy with operational partner Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) ensures continuous, milestone-driven news flow throughout the summer of 2026.

Questcorp cautions investors mineralization at South32 and Santa Gertrudis is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization at La Union.

Questcorp Mining Inc. President & CEO, Saf Dhillon, stated: "Today marks a transformative milestone for Questcorp as we transition from a successful target generation phase into aggressive discovery drilling. Over the past several months, our integrated technical teams alongside our partners at Riverside have unlocked the true scale of the La Union district. Every layer of new data-from structural mapping to our newly completed IP geophysics-points toward a potential interconnected mineralized system that remains largely untouched at depth.

We are not simply just chasing historical footprints; we are testing high-conviction, never-drilled feeder structures that possess the hallmark indicators of a major North American mineral engine. Backed by supportive shareholders, we are fully funded to aggressively exploit this upside. Questcorp is entering the most catalyst-rich period in its corporate history, and we believe this campaign will rapidly demonstrate the immense structural value and scale continuity of La Union for our prospective new institutional shareholders."

John-Mark Staude, President & CEO of Riverside Resources, added: "We are exceptionally well-positioned to move ahead with this second phase of drilling, deploying 1 to 2 high-impact holes per target area to evaluate the deep root potentials of these sediment-hosted and CRD targets well beyond legacy past-mining boundaries. Advanced structural synthesis led by Riverside's Alejandro Gracida has successfully pinned down the primary northwest-trending fault structures, which are interpreted to act as the primary structural plumbing and corridors for wide zones of high-grade feeder gold mineralization. The comprehensive IP Survey completed last week feeds directly into our real-time targeting models, and the program is advancing with rapid operational efficiency."

Advanced Exploration & Target Architecture

The Phase 2 campaign is strategically engineered to validate multiple high-priority structural domains across the district, testing the unmined, blind sulfide roots beneath historical shallow oxide workings originally operated by Peñoles.

1. Union Main Mine (Jales Area)

Drilling will target highly favorable, thick limestone and carbonate host strata within the Clemente Formation, moving systematically down-section to evaluate the underlying Caborca Formation. These specific units represent the premium structural trap sites for potential extensive, replacement-style polymetallic mineralization.

2. North Union Mine (Negra Area)

A brand-new, never-before-drilled structural domain. The campaign will conduct the first subsurface test of interpreted northwest-striking fault feeder zones, which returned highly anomalous gold indicators during the spring 2026 geochemical sampling program.

3. Luis Hill Area

A high-priority sediment-hosted gold domain hosting a significant footprint identified during Phase 1 drilling (including 42 metres grading 0.3 g/t Au). Recent detailed mapping has successfully traced these favorable host horizons and cross-cutting structural feeders over a continuous strike length of more than two kilometres, which remains entirely open for expansion.

4. Cobre Mine Area

This target focuses on a complex structural intersection within the Clemente Formation. High-resolution 1:1,000 structural mapping and advanced alteration vectoring completed by the Riverside geological team have identified multiple high-confidence targets aimed at identifying the central "heat engine" of the zone's historical copper-gold mineralization.

5. Javalí Area

Targeting a system of low-sulfidation epithermal quartz veins exhibiting a surface width of up to 30 metres and an active surface strike length traced over 200 metres. Recent surface sampling returned assays exceeding 5 g/t Au. Phase 2 drilling will deploy a dual-purpose strategy: one hole to pin down the immediate vein continuity at depth, and a second deep hole to test the conceptual source porphyry target.

Strategic & Geological Upside Potential

The La Union district represents an overlooked opportunity within the prolific Sonoran Gold Belt of northern Mexico-a region that hosts multiple significant gold producers.

Historical mining at La Union ceased in the 1950s after extracting an estimated 50,000 ounces of gold from high-grade polymetallic oxide ores averaging 7-20 g/t Au, 300 g/t Ag, 10-20% Pb, and 5% Zn 3. Legacy operators focused exclusively on outcropping, easily accessible oxide mantos and chimneys. Questcorp's 2026 campaign represents the first modern, technology-driven exploration program targeting the untouched underlying sulfide extensions and structural roots of the entire system.

By utilizing advanced geophysical models and structural reinterpretation, Questcorp and Riverside are hunting for an unmined primary plumbing system. The combination of shallow, sediment-hosted targets (Luis Hill style) and deep, high-grade CRD feeders (Union Mine style) provides investors with a rare, multi-layered discovery runway.







Figure 1- Map with the geochemistry sampling and planned drilling to test these target areas.

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Figure 2- Drill sites and geology planned for Phase 2 with the detailed recently updated stratigraphy to focus on CRD style and sediment hosted gold type discoveries.

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Figure 3- Plan of the Union Mine target area where the first 2 drill holes are planned with the first one more northward already underway and intersecting limestones and mineralization indicators as expected near this past mine operation.

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References

South32 2025 Annual Report. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Detailed Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Data as of December 31, 2024 Union Project Technical Report dated 2026-May-05 found under the Company's profile on SEDAR PLUS

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

Questcorp Mining Inc.

...

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 2V6

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; and closing of subsequent tranches of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Questcorp Mining Inc.