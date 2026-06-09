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MCK Network Solutions Launches North America's First Unified, Predictive AI Security Platform For Growing Businesses
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Growing businesses today face a binary choice: hire expensive enterprise IT teams or risk being one breach away from a conversation they aren't prepared to have. MCK Network Solutions is changing that. Today, MCK officially launches across North America, introducing a new standard for Managed Security Services that treats cybersecurity not as a maintenance cost, but as essential operational insurance.
Traditional managed service provider (MSPs) operate on a "break fix" model, alerting you only after a network failure or a security breach has already occurred. MCK is a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) built for the modern, high stakes threat landscape. Powered by the CORTAI predictive AI platform, we don't just manage your environment, we anticipate and neutralize threats 24 to 48 hours before they occur.
The "Got to Have It" Standard for Modern Business
You don't need another IT vendor; you need a sentinel. MCK unifies network, cyber, and physical security under one integrated platform, one agreement, and one support team. This is the "must have" layer of protection that enterprise companies rely on, now engineered specifically for the growth velocity of small and mid-sized businesses.
"Most growing businesses are one breach away from a conversation they are not prepared to have," says Ian Gomm, President at MCK. "MCK exists so that conversation never has to happen. We've built the stack, integrated the predictive intelligence, and eliminated the complexity of managing multiple vendors. We are here to ensure your growth is always protected."
Businesses across the United States and Canada can now leverage this enterprise grade protection at a price model built for growing organizations. Learn more at .
About MCK Network Solutions
MCK Network Solutions is a managed security service provider built for growing businesses across North America. MCK delivers managed network, managed security services, and physical security services under one integrated platform, giving small and midsized businesses access to the protection, compliance, and operational continuity that enterprise organizations rely on. MCK was founded on the belief that enterprise-grade protection should not require an enterprise budget.
Traditional managed service provider (MSPs) operate on a "break fix" model, alerting you only after a network failure or a security breach has already occurred. MCK is a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) built for the modern, high stakes threat landscape. Powered by the CORTAI predictive AI platform, we don't just manage your environment, we anticipate and neutralize threats 24 to 48 hours before they occur.
The "Got to Have It" Standard for Modern Business
You don't need another IT vendor; you need a sentinel. MCK unifies network, cyber, and physical security under one integrated platform, one agreement, and one support team. This is the "must have" layer of protection that enterprise companies rely on, now engineered specifically for the growth velocity of small and mid-sized businesses.
"Most growing businesses are one breach away from a conversation they are not prepared to have," says Ian Gomm, President at MCK. "MCK exists so that conversation never has to happen. We've built the stack, integrated the predictive intelligence, and eliminated the complexity of managing multiple vendors. We are here to ensure your growth is always protected."
Businesses across the United States and Canada can now leverage this enterprise grade protection at a price model built for growing organizations. Learn more at .
About MCK Network Solutions
MCK Network Solutions is a managed security service provider built for growing businesses across North America. MCK delivers managed network, managed security services, and physical security services under one integrated platform, giving small and midsized businesses access to the protection, compliance, and operational continuity that enterprise organizations rely on. MCK was founded on the belief that enterprise-grade protection should not require an enterprise budget.
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