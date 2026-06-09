(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The key market opportunities in the UK's social commerce sector include the shift to in-content transactions, with platforms like TikTok Shop pioneering this model; the rise of repeatable live shopping formats; creators transitioning into direct sales channels; and the integration of mainstream retailers alongside SMBs on social platforms. Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The United Kingdom's social commerce market is set to experience significant growth, with projections indicating an increase to USD 373.02 billion by 2026. Following substantial growth from 2022 to 2025, achieving a CAGR of 8.9%, the market is expected to maintain a healthy expansion at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2026-2031, reaching approximately USD 523.62 billion by 2031. Key Trends and Drivers

Integrating Checkout with Content: UK retailers are transitioning from a referral to a transaction model within social platforms. TikTok Shop's seamless shopping flow, featuring shoppable videos and live sessions, has paved the way for brands like M&S and John Lewis to test in-app sales. As online spending dominates, social platforms serve as a transaction hub beyond traditional retail locations, propelling native checkout and enhanced merchandising collaboration, particularly in beauty, fashion, and home categories.

Creating a Standard for Live Shopping: Live shopping in the UK is evolving into a replicable retail format, as evidenced by TikTok's summer and Black Friday events featuring major brands. The high UK video platform usage aligns with consumer expectations for interactive shopping, promoting urgency and enhanced conversion rates. As live shopping matures, expect integration across beauty, home goods, and grocery sectors, driven by regular live events and hybrid formats.

Empowering Creators as Sales Channels: Creators are increasingly vital within the UK social commerce landscape. Brands like M&S leverage creator-led content to drive sales through tutorials and shoppable posts. This shift transforms creators from mere marketing tools to integral parts of the sales funnel, necessitating strategic influencer portfolio management to balance brand control and market expansion. Unified Social Commerce Ecosystem: Beyond digital-native sellers, established chains and local businesses are engaging with social commerce. Partnerships like TikTok's "Shop Local" program for UK SMBs, alongside major retailers such as M&S, demonstrate a trend towards an integrated commerce ecosystem. As the sector matures, operational aspects like fulfillment and fraud prevention are increasingly significant for competitive advantage. Competitive Landscape

The UK social commerce market is poised for intensified competition, with TikTok Shop currently leading the in-app commerce space. Emerging models will likely involve hybrid strategies incorporating creator influence, social storefronts, and logistical efficiencies. Key players, including TikTok Shop, established retailers, and small businesses, are actively employing live shopping and creator collaborations. New entrants and strategic platform alliances, such as those between TikTok and Royal Mail, underscore the operational pivot from experimental phases to structured market presence. This detailed data-centric analysis provides insights into the UK's social commerce dynamics, covering market opportunities and challenges across several retail categories. Featuring over 50 KPIs, the report offers comprehensive insights into market size, growth forecasts, and segment-specific strategies. Report Highlights

UK ecommerce and social commerce industry market size and growth forecasts by various categories, including clothing, beauty, appliances, and more, from 2022-2031.

Detailed analysis of market dynamics and consumer behavior for B2B, B2C, and C2C segments, along with payment methods, platforms, and demographics.

Strategic insights on key players and market trends to guide investment and operational strategies. Comprehensive analysis supporting strategic decision-making, presented through extensive data tables and charts. This report is pivotal for understanding the evolving landscape of social commerce in the UK, equipping stakeholders with the knowledge to navigate market complexities and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $373.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $523.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered United Kingdom



Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. United Kingdom Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 United Kingdom Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.2 United Kingdom Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.3 United Kingdom Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3. United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3.1 United Kingdom Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.2 United Kingdom Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.3 United Kingdom Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.4 United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players

4. United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Location

4.1 United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022-2031

4.2 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

4.3 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5. United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories

5.1 United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2025

5.2 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.3 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.4 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.5 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.6 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.7 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.8 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

6. United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

6.1 United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2025

6.2 United Kingdom Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

6.3 United Kingdom Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

6.4 United Kingdom Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

7. United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

7.1 United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022-2031

7.2 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

7.3 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

8. United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Cities

8.1 United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by Cities (%), 2025

8.2 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

8.3 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

8.4 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9. United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

9.1 United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2025

9.2 United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.3 United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.4 United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.5 United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.6 United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.7 United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.8 United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10. United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

10.1 United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2025

10.2 United Kingdom Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.3 United Kingdom Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.4 United Kingdom Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.5 United Kingdom Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.6 United Kingdom Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11. United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Contents

11.1 United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2025

11.2 United Kingdom Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.3 United Kingdom Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.4 United Kingdom Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.5 United Kingdom Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.6 United Kingdom Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12. United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

12.1 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Spend Share by Age Group, 2025

12.2 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.3 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.4 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.5 United Kingdom Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.6 United Kingdom Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2025

12.7 United Kingdom Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2025

13. United Kingdom Top 5 Social Commerce Platforms - Company Profiles

14. Further Reading

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Related Research

List of Figures

Figure 1: Methodology Framework

Figure 2: United Kingdom Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 3: United Kingdom Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Figure 4: United Kingdom Ecommerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Figure 5: United Kingdom Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 6: United Kingdom Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Figure 7: United Kingdom Social Commerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Figure 8: United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players (%), 2025

Figure 9: United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022-2031

Figure 10: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 11: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 12: United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2025

Figure 13: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 14: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 15: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 16: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 17: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 18: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 19: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 20: United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2025

Figure 21: United Kingdom Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 22: United Kingdom Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 23: United Kingdom Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 24: United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022-2031

Figure 25: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 26: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 27: United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (%), 2025

Figure 28: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 29: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 30: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 31: United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2025

Figure 32: United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 33: United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 34: United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 35: United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 36: United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 37: United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 38: United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 39: United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2025

Figure 40: United Kingdom Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 41: United Kingdom Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 42: United Kingdom Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 43: United Kingdom Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 44: United Kingdom Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 45: United Kingdom Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2025

Figure 46: United Kingdom Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 47: United Kingdom Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 48: United Kingdom Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 49: United Kingdom Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 50: United Kingdom Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 51: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Share by Age Group (%), 2025

Figure 52: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 53: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 54: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 55: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 56: United Kingdom Social Commerce Share by Income Level (%), 2025

Figure 57: United Kingdom Social Commerce Share by Gender (%), 2025

List of Tables

Table 1: United Kingdom Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 2: United Kingdom Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Table 3: United Kingdom Ecommerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Table 4: United Kingdom Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 5: United Kingdom Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Table 6: United Kingdom Social Commerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Table 7: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 8: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 9: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 10: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 11: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 12: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 13: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 14: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 15: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 16: United Kingdom Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 17: United Kingdom Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 18: United Kingdom Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 19: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 20: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 21: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 22: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 23: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 24: United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 25: United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 26: United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 27: United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 28: United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 29: United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 30: United Kingdom Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 31: United Kingdom Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 32: United Kingdom Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 33: United Kingdom Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 34: United Kingdom Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 35: United Kingdom Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 36: United Kingdom Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 37: United Kingdom Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 38: United Kingdom Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 39: United Kingdom Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 40: United Kingdom Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 41: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 42: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 43: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 44: United Kingdom Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

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United Kingdom Social Commerce Market

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