Qatar's Endurance Journey Reaches Le Mans Milestone

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 94th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans will be a significant milestone for Team Qatar as they prepare to enter the prestigious endurance race for the first time.

Partnering with Iron Lynx, the team will field a Mercedes-AMG in the LMGT3 class at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

It marks a historic next step for Team Qatar as they ambitiously compete on the global stage in one of the most challenging and demanding races in motorsport. The vision for expansion into elite competition forms part of the wider strategic ambitions of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), alongside its continued commitment to supporting and developing motorsport within Qatar.

The No. 62 Team Qatar by Iron Lynx entry combines international experience with Qatari representation in the driver line-up. Taking to the wheel for the 24-hour race will be Giuliano Alesi, son of former Ferrari Formula 1 race winner Jean Alesi, alongside German Silver-rated driver Julian Hanses and Qatar's own Abdulla Al-Khelaifi.

One of the enduring features of Le Mans is the three separate classes that compete simultaneously on the same track across the 24 hours. The split of the grid into three distinct categories - Hypercar, LMP2 and LMGT3 - creates the multi-class challenge that defines endurance racing. Each class has its own technical regulations, from cutting-edge manufacturer-designed prototypes to production-based GT machinery.

This year's 24-hour race features 62 cars on the entry list, with 14 major automotive manufacturers set to battle for honors. The Hypercar class features the fastest, cutting-edge prototypes from brands such as Ferrari, Toyota, Cadillac and Aston Martin. The entries below Hypercar compete in the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class, which is reserved for privateer teams independent from manufacturers and engine suppliers.

Team Qatar will compete in LMGT3, the largest of the three classes, with 25 entries and 75 drivers. LMGT3 features race-going versions of some of the world's most recognizable high-performance sports cars with the GT machines modified for competition, featuring aerodynamic upgrades, racing suspension and bespoke electronics.

Manufacturers in the class showcase GT machinery from the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, Corvette, Aston Martin, McLaren, BMW, Ford, Lexus and Mercedes-AMG, with cars weighing around 1,250kg and capable of speeds approaching 300km/h. A defining feature of LMGT3 is the Pro-Am structure, meaning every line-up must include at least one Bronze-rated driver, alongside a Silver-rated competitor, blending experience with rising talent.

While competing at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 13-14 is a milestone moment for Qatari motorsport, it also represents the next chapter in an endurance racing journey which began back in 2023. In its debut season, Team Qatar secured the Porsche 992 (Am) Teams' Championship in the Middle East Trophy, achieving consistent podium finishes across rounds held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait.

The team also expanded into European competition and, in subsequent seasons, became regular front-runners across six, 12, and 24-hour endurance races. In 2025, Team Qatar continued its success with victory in the Amateur (Am) class for the Porsche 992 Generation at the 24 Hours of Dubai, widely regarded as one of the region's most competitive endurance events and also celebrated success in the 2025 Middle East Trophy, securing the Porsche 992 Teams' Championship, underlining its consistency across an intensely competitive international season.

That momentum continued into the following year with class victories in the 6 Hours of Abu Dhabi and the 12 Hours of Mugello, the latter marking a significant international triumph against established European teams and further highlighting Team Qatar's progress in elite motorsport.

The team further strengthened its endurance racing credentials at the 12 Hours of Spa‐Francorchamps, capturing second place in the Porsche 992 category and victory in the Porsche 992 AM category.

Team Qatar's growing reputation on the international stage was further demonstrated in the opening rounds of the 2026 European Le Mans Series (ELMS).

At the Barcelona season-opener, the team claimed LMGT3 pole position, while Abdulla Al‐Khelaifi was named Most Valuable Driver after leading for nearly three-quarters of the race, before securing fourth overall in class.

Team Qatar maintained that momentum into Round 2 at Paul Ricard, securing a second consecutive LMGT3 pole position and reinforcing its competitiveness against some of Europe's most established endurance racing teams.