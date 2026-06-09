A Tournament Of Firsts: FIFA World Cup 2026 Poised To Make History

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #World Cup Highlights Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to become the most significant edition in the tournament's history, introducing a series of structural changes and record-setting achievements that will reshape the landscape of international football.

Hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico, this version will be the largest World Cup ever staged, featuring more teams, more matches, more host cities and a longer schedule than any previous edition. It will also mark the debut of several nations on football's biggest stage while delivering record levels of representation across multiple regions.

The Peninsula offers an overview of the key milestones and historic firsts that will characterize FIFA World Cup 2026.

Largest FIFA World Cup in history

For the first time, 48 national teams will compete in the FIFA World Cup, expanding the field from 32 participants. The increase provides broader global representation and creates additional qualification opportunities across all confederations.

Record 104 matches

The tournament will feature 104 matches, surpassing the previous record of 64 games that had been in place since the 1998 World Cup in France. The expanded schedule reflects the new competition format and significantly increases the number of fixtures throughout the tournament.

Longest tournament duration

Scheduled from June 11 to July 19, the 2026 World Cup will span 39 days, making it the longest edition in the competition's history. The extended calendar accommodates the larger field of participating nations and expanded knockout rounds.

First FIFA World Cup hosted by three countries

The 2026 edition will be the first FIFA World Cup jointly hosted by three nations: the United States, Canada and Mexico. While previous tournaments have been organized by one or two countries, this will be the first tri-national hosting arrangement.

Record number of host cities

A total of 16 cities across North America will stage World Cup matches, establishing a new tournament record. The extensive geographic footprint reflects the scale of the competition and the infrastructure available across the three host nations.

Estadio Azteca to host a third opening match

Mexico City's historical Estadio Azteca Stadium, also known as Mexico City Stadium, will host the opening match of the tournament, becoming the first stadium in history to stage three World Cup opening fixtures. The venue previously hosted opening matches in 1970 and 1986.

Mexico becomes first three-time host nation

Mexico will become the first country to host FIFA World Cup matches across three separate tournaments. The nation previously organised the competition in 1970 and 1986 before being selected as a co-host for the 2026 edition.

Messi, Ronaldo and Ochoa set to make history

If they feature in matches during FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will become the first players in football history to play in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. All three legends made their World Cup debuts in Germany 2006 and have remained active on the international stage for two decades, a feat unmatched in the modern era.

Record Arab representation

The Arab region will achieve its highest level of participation in World Cup history, with eight qualified nations: Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia. This surpasses the previous record of four Arab teams at Qatar 2022.

Largest Asian representation

Asian football will also reach a historic milestone with a record number of participating nations. Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan and Uzbekistan have secured qualification, reflecting the continued growth and competitiveness of the region.

Record African representation

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature a record 10 African countries, the highest number ever represented from the continent at a single World Cup. The qualified nations are Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, DR Congo and South Africa. This surpasses the previous record of five African teams, which had been the maximum allocation for several past World Cup tournaments.

Introduction of Round of 32

For the first time in World Cup history, the knockout phase will begin with a Round of 32. The expanded format doubles the number of teams advancing beyond the group stage compared with the traditional Round of 16 structure.

New 12-group tournament format

The competition will feature 12 groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout rounds. This format will be implemented for the first time at a FIFA World Cup.

With its expanded structure, record participation levels and numerous historic firsts, FIFA World Cup 2026 represents a transformative moment for international football. The tournament is poised to establish new benchmarks for scale, inclusivity and global representation while opening a new chapter in the history of the World Cup.