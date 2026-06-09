Jordan Fall To Colombia In Friendly

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

San Diego: Jordan concluded their FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations with a 2-0 defeat against Colombia at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.

Jhon Arias starred with a brace to leave Jamal Sellami's side with back-to-back defeats following their 4-1 loss to Switzerland last week.

Jordan proved stubborn opponents in the opening half, remaining compact at the back while posing a threat on the counterattack.

However, Colombia eventually found the breakthrough in the 41st minute when Arias finished off a well-crafted move involving Gustavo Puerta and Luis Suarez.

Colombia asserted their dominance after the restart, creating a host of chances as Jordan struggled to contain their attacking pressure.

Arias doubled his tally in the 55th minute with a header from Santiago Arias' cross, before Jordan's hopes of a comeback were further dented when Amer Jamous was sent off for a second caution late in the contest.

Jordan will now shift their focus to their historic FIFA World Cup debut, with Sellami's side set to open their Group J campaign against Austria on June 17.

The West Asians, who will be based in Portland, also have defending champions Argentina and Algeria in Group J.