Nia Sharma, Deepika Singh Channel Their Inner Madhuri Dixit As They Sway To 'Choli Ke Peeche'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Popular television faces Nia Sharma and Deepika Singh brought out their inner Madhuri Dixit in their vanity van as they grooved to the iconic 1990s number“Choli Ke Peeche”.

Deepika in a collaborative post with Nia on Instagram is seen dancing on the number dressed in red and blue saree respectively.

The caption mentioned:“POV: She's @niasharma90 'Lakho divane' outside, 'meri pasand jaisa' nowhere to be found So we chose violence... and this song Manifesting your pasand jaisa aashiq next, Nia.”

The song“Choli Ke Peeche”, which is picturised on Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri, is from the 1993 film“Khal Nayak”. The song is sung by Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik.

Khal Nayak released in 1993 and was directed by Subhash Ghai. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar and Jackie Shroff in. It plot follows two police officers, Ram and Ganga, as they attempt to apprehend escaped criminal Ballu.

Talking about Deepika, she made her television debut with Diya Aur Baati Hum, where she played IPS Sandhya Kothari Rathi opposite Anas Rashid. It proved to be a breakthrough in her career.

Following a break, Deepika returned to television in 2019. She played dual roles of Sandhya Patwardhan Jindal and Sakshi Patwardhan Salgaonkar opposite Namik Paul and Vin Rana, in Kavach... Mahashivrati. She also played an advocate in the web series Halala. In 2022, the actress made her film debut with Titu Ambani opposite Tushar Pandey.

She was then seen in 'Mangal Lakshmi,” an official adaptation of Kannada TV series“Bhagyalakshmi,” also stars Sanika Amit, Naman Shaw and Shubham Dipta. Directed by Faheim Ahmad, the daily soap airs every Monday to Friday on Colors.

The basic crux of the story follows the character of Mangal, who embarks on a quest to find her sister Lakshmi's a perfect match. However, love and trials test their sisterhood, unveiling destiny's power.

Meanwhile, Nia is known for her roles in 'Behenein', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'.'Meri Durga', 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha'. In 2020, she participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India' and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like 'Twisted', and 'Jamai 2.0'.

The actress is also back on the sets of the new edition of“Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.”