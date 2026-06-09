King Receives Cables On Accession To The Throne Day, Great Arab Revolt Anniversary, And Army Day
Amma, June 9 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II has received cables of best wishes from leaders of Arab and friendly nations on the occasion of Accession to the Throne Day.
His Majesty also received congratulatory cables from senior officials and officers on the occasion, as well as on the anniversary of the Great Arab Revolt, and Army Day.
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II received similar cables from senior officials and officers.
//Petra//
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