AP CM Chandrababu Naidu To Visit Delhi For NDA, NITI Aayog Meetings

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a two-day visit to New Delhi beginning June 10, during which he will participate in key meetings of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the NITI Aayog, according to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

NDA Alliance Meeting on June 10

As per the schedule released by the Andhra Pradesh CMO, Naidu will depart from Gannavaram Airport at 11:30 am on Tuesday and travel to the national capital to attend a meeting of NDA alliance partners at Bharat Mandapam.

The NDA meeting is scheduled to take place from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm on June 10, where leaders of the alliance are expected to deliberate on a range of political and governance-related issues. Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key constituent of the NDA, will participate in the discussions alongside other alliance leaders. The visit comes amid continued coordination among NDA partners on matters related to governance, development initiatives, and policy priorities at the national level.

NITI Aayog Governing Council Session

On June 11, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is slated to attend the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, which is scheduled to be held from 9:15 am to 5:00 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The Governing Council is the apex body of NITI Aayog and includes Chief Ministers of states, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and senior officials of the central government. The meeting provides a platform for discussions on cooperative federalism, policy formulation, and development strategies aimed at strengthening coordination between the Centre and the states.

Naidu is expected to take part in the deliberations and discussions on issues concerning national development and state-specific priorities. Following the conclusion of the NITI Aayog meeting, the Chief Minister will depart from New Delhi and is scheduled to return to Amaravati later the same day. According to the official itinerary, Naidu is expected to arrive in Amaravati at around 9:00 pm on June 11, marking the end of his two-day visit to the national capital.

The details of the visit were shared by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office in an official statement on Monday. (ANI)

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